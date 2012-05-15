TOKYO, May 15 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds posted the biggest monthly drop in five months in April hit by falls in share prices and rise of the yen, but the market saw strong inflows directed in global real estate funds and Asian equities funds.

The overall asset value of Japanese mutual funds fell 928.1 billion yen, or 1.5 percent, to 61.27 trillion yen in April. That was the second straight month of fall after slipping 92 billion yen or 0.1 percent the previous month.

Falls in Japanese equities prices and the yen's rise across the board weighed on the value.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 5.6 percent and the broader Topix index dropped 5.9 percent.

The yen advanced about 1.2 percent versus the U.S. dollar and rose 2.3 percent against the euro.

But inflows increased, with Japan-domiciled equity investment trust funds, a type of mutual funds known as toushin, recording their first net inflows since September, the Investment Trusts Association said.

Net inflows of equity mutual funds totaled 428.9 billion yen ($5.37 billion) in April, a sharp reversal from net outflows of 14.8 billion yen a month earlier, the association said.

"Appetite from investors has returned in April, especially after seeing healthy investment performances in February," Fumio Inui, the association's vice president, told a news conference.

But he wasn't sure how long it would hold because of the headwinds from Europe.

"But I'm worried that such a trend is starting to fade due to the worsening of the situation in Greece and Spain and others in euro zone. I'm worried about how this problem would affect inflows in May," Inui said.

In February, Japanese mutual funds recorded their highest ever monthly investment gains of 3.65 trillion yen.

Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund market because of its size, the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than the economy of Turkey.

Following is a breakdown of the April data:

Net money flows (in yen):

April March

Overall: +405.1 bln +52.5 bln

Stocks: +428.9 bln -14.8 bln

Bonds: -23.8 bln +67.3 bln

Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):

April March mth/mth

Overall: 61.27 trln 62.19 trln -1.5%

Stocks: 50.32 trln 51.23 trln -1.8%

Bonds: 10.94 trln 10.97 trln -0.2%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

April March mth/mth

Overall: 29.45 trln 30.04 trln -1.9%

Stocks: 28.87 trln 29.47 trln -2.0%

Bonds: 584.2 bln 563.3 bln +3.7%

April March mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 3.10 trln 3.25 trln -4.4%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

April March mth/mth

Overall: 24.28 trln 24.61 trln -1.3%

Stock: 3.88 trln 3.94 trln -1.5%

Bond: 13.48 trln 13.69 trln -1.5% ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)