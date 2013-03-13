TOKYO, March 13 Net inflows into the Japanese mutual fund market hit $11 billion in February, the largest monthly inflows in almost six years as rallies in domestic shares the last four months encouraged investors to direct new money into the fund market.

Equity funds saw the first net inflows since October as retail investors locked in profits and started to reallocate money into new funds, reflecting gains in shares prices and falls in the yen, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan said.

"I believe retail investors have completed their profit-taking. We've seen big net inflows this month as retail investors may be more convinced about the outlook in the domestic share market," Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, told a news conference.

Overall mutual funds, or investment trust funds known as "toushin", saw a net inflow of 1.04 trillion yen ($10.83 billion), the highest since June 2007. This was the fifth consecutive month of net inflows.

Equity mutual funds posted net inflows of 659.6 billion yen in February, the highest since August 2011, after a net outflow of 115.2 billion yen a month earlier.

A total of 143 billion yen into an equity fund called Nikko UBS U.S. Growth Shares Risk Control fund. A close-end Japanese equity fund launched by Nomura Asset Management also attracted 62.2 billion yen during the month.

Bond funds posted net inflows of 377.1 billion yen mainly due to an increase in money reserve funds (MRFs).

Retail investors tend to park their proceeds made from domestic equities or mutual funds into MRFs.

The overall asset value of mutual funds rose for ninth consecutive month to 69.51 trillion yen, the highest level since August 2008. The value rose 2 percent or 1.36 trillion yen from the previous month.

Overall investment gains totalled 324.7 billion yen in February, which was only about one-tenth of monthly gains produced in January.

Nearly 2 percent fall of the euro against the yen was one of the factors which limited gains in overall asset value, Inui said.

Japan's mutual fund market is the second largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth largest in the world.

Following is a breakdown of the data:

Net money flows (in yen):

Feb Jan

Overall: +1.037 trln +663.1 bln

Stocks: +659.6 bln -115.2 bln

Bonds: +377.1 bln +778.3 bln

Value of publicly placed mutual funds (in yen):

Feb Jan mth/mth

Overall: 69.51 trln 68.15 trln +2.0%

Stocks: 57.20 trln 56.22 trln +1.8%

Bonds: 12.31 trln 11.93 trln +3.2%

Value of privately placed mutual funds (in yen):

Feb Jan mth/mth

Overall: 33.69 trln 33.32 trln +1.1%

Stocks: 33.13 trln 32.79 trln +1.0%

Bonds: 569.4 bln 530.2 bln +7.4%

Feb Jan mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 4.67 trln 4.46 trln +4.5%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

Feb Jan mth/mth

Overall: 25.82 trln 25.72 trln +0.4% ($1 = 95.9900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Matt Driskill)