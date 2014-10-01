* Impact seen on iron ore from rising supply, slower China
demand
* Company buys about 70 mln T of iron ore per year
* Expects gradual recovery trend in metallurgical coal
prices
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Oct 1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
, Japan's top steelmaker, sees iron ore prices at
$80-$90 a tonne in the next three to four years as expanding
supplies exert pressure, an executive overseeing procurement of
the raw material said.
Nippon Steel buys about 70 million tonnes of iron ore a
year, four-fifths of which come from the three biggest
suppliers, Brazil's Vale and Anglo-Australian Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton .
Lower prices of the raw material will support margins of the
steelmaker at a time when doubts are growing about Japan's
economy and domestic demand for the alloy is uncertain. Its
customers such as Toyota Motor Corp could pressure
Nippon Steel to lower prices of steel products and it also faces
growing competition in overseas markets from Chinese exports.
"Low-cost global suppliers are still making profit under the
current market and they are expected to continue expanding their
output capacities as planned through 2017 and 2018, which will
add about 220-300 million tonnes of global supply," said
Toshiharu Sakae, managing executive officer of Nippon Steel.
Over the same period, consumption will grow only by about
100 million tonnes as demand growth at the world's biggest iron
ore user, China, is weakening, Sakae told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
"Our best guess is that the median range of iron ore prices
will be between $80-$90 over the next three to four years
although the prices may temporarily fall below $70 or rise above
$100 with short-term volatility," the executive said.
Benchmark iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell to $77.50 a tonne on
Tuesday, its lowest since September 2009, and has lost more than
42 percent this year, according to data provider Steel Index,
due to both rising supply and slowing Chinese demand.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has forecast iron ore
averaging at $80 a tonne in 2015, and last month slashed its
2016 estimate by 4 percent to $79 and its 2017 projection by 8
percent to $78.
PROSPECTS BETTER FOR COAL
The story this year has been somewhat similar to iron ore's
for another steelmaking ingredient - coal.
The benchmark settlement price for hard coking metallurgical
coal stood at around $120 per tonne for the April-June quarter
and the July-September quarter, down 16 percent from the
January-March quarter, according to an industry source, due to
shrinking Chinese imports.
Sakae, however, said coal prices are expected to turn to a
gradual recovery trend faster than iron ore as supply expansion
plans are not that big and some of the projects are behind
schedule, with India expected to drive global demand growth.
"Many suppliers, including some of major mines, are
operating at a loss under the current coal prices and we are
seeing some mines going into care and maintenance," Sakae said.
"I don't think this price level will last for long." Nippon
Steel buys about 30 million tonnes of coking coal a year.
Coal companies have been idling high-cost mines following a
three-year slump in metallurgical, or steelmaking, coal prices.
Sakae also said it is difficult to predict coal prices as
they are highly volatile. But prices will gradually recover over
the next three-four years, he said.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)