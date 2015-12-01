TOKYO Dec 1 Japan urged Nissan Motor Co and Renault to continue their alliance amid speculation that the Japanese automaker may raise its stake in Renault to fend off French government moves to increase its control over the partnership.

"We would like Nissan and Renault to discuss ways to maintain their relationship," Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, adding that the government would provide necessary support to facilitate this.

Nissan has been in a standoff with the French government, which in April increased its stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15 percent to secure double voting rights.

Nissan has declined to comment on issues discussed at a board meeting on Monday.

