(Corrects spelling of Fukushima in headline)

TOKYO Aug 18 Japan may lift its ban on shipment of beef from Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures as early as Friday, Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

Japan last month halted shipments of beef cattle from both prefectures after findings that livestock had eaten straw contaminated with radioactive cesium stemming from leaks at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The government is likely to lift the ban as the inspection plans from both prefectures and measures to handle contaminated straw will probably gain its approval, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Anthony Barker)