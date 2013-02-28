* Experts say small additional risk of contracting some
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 28 People in the area worst affected
by Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident two years ago have a
slightly higher risk of developing certain cancers, the World
Health Organisation said on Thursday.
A magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011,
killed nearly 19,000 people and devastated the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, spewing radiation and forcing about 160,000
people to flee their homes.
It was the worst nuclear accident since a reactor exploded
at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine in 1986.
"A breakdown of data, based on age, gender and proximity to
the plant, does show a higher cancer risk for those located in
the most contaminated parts," Dr. Maria Neira, WHO director for
public health and environment, said of the Fukushima report.
The United Nations agency said for the general population in
Japan the predicted health risks were low. But it was not able
to say how many people were exposed in the area where the
highest amount of radioactive material was released.
In the most contaminated area, the WHO estimated that there
was a 70 percent higher risk of females exposed as infants
developing thyroid cancer over their lifetime. The thyroid is
the most exposed organ as radioactive iodine concentrates there
and children are deemed especially vulnerable.
But experts said the overall risk was small. The radiation
exposure means about 1.25 out of every 100 girls in the area
could develop thyroid cancer over their lifetime, instead of the
natural rate of about 0.75 percent.
"Due to the low baseline rates of thyroid cancer, even a
large relative increase represents a small absolute increase in
risks," the WHO said.
Thyroid cancer takes a minimum of three years to develop,
according to WHO report co-author Dr. Roy Shore of the Radiation
Effects Research Foundation in Japan.
"By the time people reach adulthood, susceptibility to
radiation-associated thyroid cancer goes way down," he told
reporters, speaking by telephone from Hiroshima.
LEUKAEMIA, BREAST CANCER
The WHO report estimated that in the most contaminated area
there was a 7 percent higher risk of leukaemia in males exposed
as infants, and a 6 percent higher risk of breast cancer in
females exposed as infants. Overall, girls had a 4 percent
increased risk of developing solid cancers.
"These percentages represent estimated relative increases
over the baseline rates and are not absolute risks for
developing such cancers," the WHO said in a statement.
One-third of emergency workers were estimated to have
increased cancer risks, it said.
"The risk among emergency workers would be increased for
thyroid cancer particularly, and some circulatory disorders,"
Neira told a news briefing.
But there was no discernible increase in health risks
expected outside Japan, the WHO said in a 200-page report which
was based on an assessment by international experts.
"In the rest of Fukushima prefecture and in particular
neighbouring countries and the rest of the world, the estimated
increased cancer risk is negligible. It's within the variation
of normal background rates," said Angelika Tritscher, acting
director of WHO's department of food safety.
Jim Smith, Professor of Environmental Science at the
University of Portsmouth in England, said: "Apart from emergency
workers, the most affected people were those who remained in
some highly contaminated towns and villages to the northwest of
the power station for up to four months before evacuation.
"The report found that these people received a lifetime
radiation dose of up to 50 milli-Sieverts (MSV) and therefore
have a significant, but relatively small, additional risk of
contracting cancer in later life."
Smith said the average British person receives more than 150
MSV during their lifetime from background radiation.
Neira said: "The WHO report underlines the need for
long-term health monitoring of those who are at high risk, along
with the provision of necessary medical follow-up and support
services."
Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
earlier this month received approval to tap the Japanese
government for 697 billion yen ($7.5 billion) to compensate
those harmed by the disaster, taking the total fund to 3.24
trillion yen.
"The report was not looking at mental health or
psychological impact of three major events - the earthquake,
tsunami and accident at the nuclear power plant. But we know for
sure that the psychological consequences and their impact will
be very high," Neira said.