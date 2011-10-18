By Yoko Kubota
| FUKUSHIMA, Japan
FUKUSHIMA, Japan Oct 18 At last, victims of
Japan's nuclear crisis can claim compensation. And they are
angry.
They are furious at the red tape they have to wade through
just to receive basic help and in despair they still cannot get
on with their lives seven months after the huge quake and
tsunami triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25
years.
Shouts fill a room at a temporary housing complex where
seven officials, kneeling in their dark suits, face 70 or so
tenants who were forced to abandon their homes near the
Fukushima nuclear plant after some of its reactors went into
meltdown after the March 11 quake struck.
"We don't know who we can trust!" one man yelled in the
cramped room where the officials were trying to explain the
hugely complex procedures to claim compensation.
"Can we actually go back home? And if not, can you guarantee
our livelihoods?"
About 80,000 people were forced to leave their homes by the
nuclear crisis.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Factbox on compensation for victims
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
While the owner of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co
, has made temporary payments to some victims, it was
only last month that it finally began accepting applications for
compensation.
But the procedure is so complicated that it seems to just
make things worse.
After claimants have read a 160-page instruction manual,
they then have to fill in a 60-page form and attach receipts for
lodging, transportation and medical costs.
"It's too difficult. I'm going to see how it goes. I don't
want to rush and mess up," said Toshiyuki Owada, 65, an evacuee
from Namie town, about 20 km (12 miles) away from the plant.
Owada is one of many who still has not applied for
compensation even though they have lost jobs or businesses and
are running out of cash.
COMPLEX AND UNFAIR
The complexity of the task is one deterrent.
There is another -- the perception that Tepco is not playing
fair.
Confidence in the authorities is low. The government is seen
as having bungled its early response to the crisis and being
secretive about what was really happening.
Tepco is accused of failing to take sufficient safety
measures at the Fukushima plant even though it knew the risks
and then deliberately underplaying the extent of the accident.
It is also seen as insensitive.
One clause in the original instruction booklet
telling victims they would have to agree to waive their right to
challenge the compensation amount in order to receive payment
provoked a public uproar.
Chastised by the government, the company promised to drop
the clause, issued a simplified 4-page instruction booklet and
assigned 1,000 employees to Fukushima prefecture to help victims
with the process.
"There may be times when the content is difficult to
understand or in some cases our employee in charge may not grasp
it fully, but we would like to explain and respond as carefully
as possible," said Tepco spokesman Naoyuki Matsumoto.
A government panel overseeing the compensation scheme
estimates claims are likely to reach 3.6 trillion yen ($46.5
billion) in the financial year to next March.
FEW CLAIMANTS
But so far just 7,100 individuals have applied to Tepco for
compensation out of the 80,000 it send forms to.
And of the 10,000 businesses in the Fukushima area, a mere
300 have submitted claims.
The company expects a total of 300,000 claims from
businesses given that the impact of the radiation crisis has
been so widespread.
Victims can sue but that is rare.
Junichi Matsumoto, a Tepco official, said the utility faces
about 10 lawsuits so far. He declined to disclose details but
said some were seeking more than the firm deemed appropriate.
Yuichi Kaido, an attorney and the secretary-general of the
Japan Federation of Bar Associations, said lawsuits are
considered a last resort in conservative rural northeast Japan.
"In the end, many lawsuits could take place," he said.
"But the majority is thinking of first speaking with Tokyo
Electric or seeking mediation . "
SENSE OF RESIGNATION
The final compensation depends on whether and when victims
will be able to return to homes within a 20-km evacuation zone.
That question remains unanswered, breeding a growing sense of
resignation among evacuees.
Some said they doubt they will ever be able to go home and
suggested their entire towns simply be relocated and many worry
about long-term health effects of radiation.
An Asahi newspaper poll showed this month that 43 percent of
evacuees still want to return, down from 62 percent in June.
For many, what is now on the table -- reimbursement for
moving and transportation costs associated with evacuating,
compensation for damage to health, lost jobs, and psychological
suffering -- only deepens frustration over what they have lost.
Tokyo Electric said it will pay about 100,000 yen a month
for the period to end of August as compensation for
psychological trauma. After that, the sum will be halved.
"Evidence that we have lived our lives is completely
destroyed and for that, we are told that we will be compensated
100,000 yen for our psychological suffering. That's it?" said
75-year-old restaurant owner Sumiko Toyoguchi, who had to leave
her home in Namie.
"What's at the root of our frustration is that we cannot see
what our tomorrow will be like."
($1 = 77.365 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Thatcher)