TOKYO Feb 18 International advisers to Japan's
atomic regulator have raised concern a mandatory review of its
performance could lead to a loss of independence for the body,
which was set up in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear
disaster.
A lack of independent regulatory oversight of Tokyo Electric
Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station north of
Tokyo was to blame for the meltdowns after an earthquake and
tsunami, an official inquiry into the disaster found.
After the disaster, the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA)
was created under the environment ministry with more autonomy
but legislation provided for a review after three years of
operation with a proviso to consider placing it under the
Cabinet Office, involving closer political oversight.
While welcoming a review of the NRA, the advisers, who
include the chairman of the International Atomic Energy Agency's
International Nuclear Safety Group, Richard Meserve, were
concerned about political interference, they said in a document
dated Wednesday and posted on the regulator's website.
"We ... are concerned about any transfer of authority that
would serve to compromise the regulator's independence," the
document said.
"Indeed, given the problems associated with the previous
regulatory structure, we suspect the maintenance of a clearly
independent regulator is likely to be essential to the
restoration of public confidence in nuclear power."
The review of NRA operations started in September but no
decisions have been made on whether the Cabinet Office will
assume oversight.
"We welcome the points raised by the international advisers
and will take them into consideration," NRA Chairman Shunichi
Tanaka said at a meeting on Wednesday that was broadcast live on
the internet.
The Cabinet Office coordinates planning and policy on issues
of crucial national importance and works as the "place of
wisdom" in support of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, according
to its website.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a strong proponent of nuclear
power and wants to restart reactors that pass the new safety
regime, after all units were shut down gradually in the wake of
the Fukushima crisis, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl
in 1986.
The other international advisers to the NRA are Andre-Claude
Lacoste, a former chairman of France's Nuclear Safety Authority,
and Michael Weightman, a former executive head of the British
Office for Nuclear Regulation.
An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the
Fukushima Daiichi plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo,
sparking triple nuclear meltdowns, forcing more than 160,000
residents to flee nearby towns and contaminating water, food and
air.
