TOKYO Dec 6 The cost of nuclear generated
electricity in Japan is set to skyrocket due to the Fukushima
disaster but will remain cheaper than alternative energy
sources, according to government estimates quoted by the Nikkei
newspaper.
The government panel has estimated that nuclear generated
electricity will soar by at least 50 percent and perhaps by as
much as 70 percent by 2030 compared to 2004 levels, the Nikkei
said, quoting a draft of the report.
The projections from the panel will help Japan formulate a
new energy policy by next summer as its reassesses the role of
nuclear power in the wake of the world's worst atomic disaster
in 25 years.
After the disaster, then prime minister Naoto Kan floated
ambitious targets for renewable energy, pledging to wean Japan
away from atomic power but his successor Yoshihiko Noda has not
gone that far, only acknowledging that public concerns will make
it tough to build new reactors.
Prior to the diaster, Japan had planned to raise the share
or nuclear generated power to 53 percent from a third by 2030.
The government panel has estimated that cleaning up the
Fukushima disaster and compensating its victims could cost as
much as 20 trillion yen ($257 billion), which would boost he
price of nuclear generated power by 8.9 to 10.2 yen per kilowatt
hour compared to 2004 levels, the Nikkei said.
Government officials were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
But nuclear power was still expected to be cheaper than
fossil fuel like coal, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil,
which are expected to rise in price over the coming decades due
to higher global demand.
It estimated the cost of oil generated power would soar 135
percent to 38.9 yen per kwh, the Nikkei said.
The cost of renewable energy was expected to drop
significantly in price by 2030 due to increased production and
technological innovations but still be more expensive than
nuclear and fossil fuels.
The panel forecast wind generated power costing between 8.3
yen to 15.8 yen per kwh in 2030, a decrease of 11 to 19 percent
from 2010, while solar generated power was expected to cost 16.4
to 30.6 yen per kwh, a decrease of 38 to 51 percent.
($1 = 77.8200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)