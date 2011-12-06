* No hidden draft on cost assessment exists -panel administrator

TOKYO Dec 6 The chief administrator of a panel of experts that will provide data to help shape Japan's energy policy following the Fukushima crisis dismissed a newspaper report that the panel had come to a conclusion on cost assessments of atomic power.

Satoshi Kusakabe, councillor to Cabinet Secretariat, told members of the panel in its sixth meeting on Tuesday that he deeply apologized about the report and said that no data exists apart from the numbers that are already public.

The Nikkei newspaper, citing what it said was the panel's draft report, said the panel had estimated the cost of nuclear power will soar by at least 50 percent and perhaps by as much as 70 percent by 2030, compared with the government's last cost assessments in 2004.

Japan had used seven-year old data of 5 to 6 yen per kilowatt-hour for nuclear power until the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years. The data did not include several cost elements such as the risk of a severe accident.

The Japanese government is now leading a debate on a new assessment to gauge how to retreat from nuclear power in the long run while ensuring the safety of existing reactors. Another panel under the Japan Atomic Energy Commission has contributed some data.

Prior to the disaster, Japan had planned to raise the share of nuclear power in its total electricity generation to 53 percent by 2030 from less than a third as part of its effort to combat climate change.

Tuesday's panel shared a view that nuclear power generation would cost at least 0.5 yen per kilowatt-hour more if the risk of a severe accident at a model plant with capacity of 1,200 megawatts is included.

If the cost of damages from a severe accident, for example, jumps to 20 trillion yen ($257 billion) from a minimum estimate of 5.7 trillion yen based on available data after the Fukushima crisis, nuclear generation would accordingly cost 1.7 yen per kilowatt-hour more than usual, according to the panel.

Once the panel completes its debate on a wider range of costs for nuclear as well as for other energy sources and reports to the national strategy minister, Motohisa Furukawa, its projections will help Japan to decide a new portfolio of energy sources by next summer.

A study based on data in the past five years by the Institute of Energy Economics for Japan, the country's top energy research firm, in September showed nuclear power generation would cost 50 percent more than 2004 levels if compensation costs for the Fukushima disaster are included.

