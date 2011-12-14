TOKYO, Dec 14 Following is the estimated cost of electricity by power source in Japan, compiled by a government panel this week.

The data will be taken into account when Japan decides its new energy policy next year following the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant radiation disaster.

The panel, under the National Policy Unit, on Tuesday estimated that nuclear power would cost at least 8.9 yen (11 U.S. cents) per kilowatt hour (kwh) of electricity generated, up 51 percent or more from its last cost assessment of 5.9 yen in 2004.

The new estimate of 8.9 yen takes into account nearly 6 trillion yen of damages from a severe atomic accident like the Fukushima disaster, but the figure would rise to 10.2 yen if the costs from such an incident swelled to 20 trillion yen, the panel said.

The Japanese government is now leading debate on how to retreat from nuclear power in the long run while ensuring the safety of existing reactors.

Type 2004 2010 2030

Nuclear 5.9 at least 8.9 at least 8.9

Coal 5.7 9.5-9.7 10.8-11.0

Gas 6.2 10.7-11.1 10.9-11.4

Oil 16.5 36.0-37.6 38.9-41.9

Wind (Land) n/a 9.9-17.3 8.8-17.3

Wind (Offshore) n/a 9.4-23.1 8.6-23.1 Solar (household) n/a 33.4-38.3 9.9-20.0 Solar (mega solar) n/a 30.1-45.8 12.1-26.4 (Units: Yen per kwh) ($1 = 77.8450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)