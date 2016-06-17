GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts open)
TOKYO, June 17 A Japanese court on Friday upheld its order for the shutdown of two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power, Kyodo news agency said, preventing the utility from restarting them.
The Otsu District Court on March 9 ordered Kansai Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, to halt operations of the reactors at its Takahama plant in Fukui prefecture west of Tokyo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts open)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexico expects to begin formal talks from around the beginning of May on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) following a 90-day consultation with the private sector, the government said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday delayed a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, after the panel's Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying that nominee Scott Pruitt doubts the science of climate change.