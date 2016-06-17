TOKYO, June 17 A Japanese court on Friday upheld its order for the shutdown of two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power, Kyodo news agency said, preventing the utility from restarting them.

The Otsu District Court on March 9 ordered Kansai Electric, Japan's second-biggest utility, to halt operations of the reactors at its Takahama plant in Fukui prefecture west of Tokyo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)