* Injunction request second in a week
* Abe policy to restart reactors under threat
* Courts seen as final bulwark for nuclear opponents
By Kentaro Hamada and Aaron Sheldrick
KAGOSHIMA, Japan, April 22 A Japanese court will
rule on Wednesday on an injunction to block the restart of two
more nuclear reactors, a decision that could determine whether a
legal drive by citizens to prevent the reopening of the sector
on safety grounds will gather steam.
The ruling on the Sendai plant could show whether last
week's halting of reopening the Takahama plant over safety
concerns was an aberration by an anti-nuclear judge or whether
the judiciary has become bolder in supporting the rights of
citizens over the state.
Four years after a quake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima
plant, leading to meltdowns and mass evacuations, the Sendai
reactors have cleared most regulatory hurdles and could begin
starting up as early as June.
A three-judge panel is to rule on the injunction request on
the Sendai reactors at 0100 GMT.
A court order preventing Kyushu Electric Power Co
from operating Sendai would risk tying up the industry in legal
battles for months or years.
Last week's ruling "certainly sets a precedent and it will
cause some of the other governors and other courts to think
twice" about nuclear, said Michael Jones, Senior Analyst at
consultancy Wood Mackenzie,
Local residents who submitted a suit against the restart of
the restart of the Sendai reactors argue the utility and
regulator has underestimated the risk of nearby volcanoes and
operational plans lack credible evacuation measures.
Kyushu Electric denies this and the Nuclear Regulation
Authority says it sees no need to change its rules, after last
week's ruling said the regulations "lack rationality."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to reboot nuclear to help
reduce high energy costs, but opponents are using the courts to
block the revival of unpopular nuclear power, especially in
areas where they can't get local governors or mayors to prevent
a restart.
Should the injunction request be rejected, as many expect,
Japan's biggest utilities still face the possibility of being
forced to mothball their reactors amid mounting legal
challenges, Jones said.
"It is not totally unreasonable to think that, to imagine,
that the three largest utilities, Tepco, Chubu and Kansai, walk
away with zero nuclear," Jones said.
Kansai Electric has four of its eleven reactors under
injunction and recently announced plans to decommission two
units.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
wrecked Fukushima Daiichi station, is tussling with local
authorities to get another station running, Kashiwazaki Kariwa,
the world's biggest.
Chubu Electric Power Co was forced to shut its
Hamaoka plant because of its proximity to offshore tectonic
plates and is facing legal action.
(Editing by Ed Davies)