OPEC's war on oil overhang starts to bear fruit
LONDON, April 11 OPEC appears to be slowly winning the battle against a global overhang of crude and oil products as inventories in onshore and floating storage decline.
TOKYO, April 6 A Japanese court on Wednesday rejected an appeal that would have led to the shutdown of reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power, the country's only operating units, a non-governmental group opposed to atomic power told Reuters.
The verdict on Kyushu Electric's Sendai station represents a victory for an industry struggling to restore atomic power five years after the Fukushima crisis. It was read out at the Miyazaki court in southwestern Japan a little after 0130 GMT, Aileen Mioko Smith, director of Green Action, told Reuters by phone.
Last month, a court decision led to a halt in operations of Japan's only other operating reactor, potentially throwing government energy policy into disarray. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.