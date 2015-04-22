KAGOSHIMA, Japan, April 22 A Japanese court
rejected a lawsuit to halt the restart of Kyushu Electric
Power's Sendai nuclear station, plaintiffs said on
Wednesday, brushing aside the concerns of local residents
worried about the safety of the plant.
The decision by the Kagoshima District Court clears another
hurdle for the Sendai station to begin starting up as early as
June as the government pushes to restart Japan's idled nuclear
industry four years after the Fukushima disaster.
A majority of the public remains opposed to restarting
reactors due to safety fears after shortcomings highlighted by
the meltdowns at Fukushima.
The Sendai reactors, on the coast of Kagoshima prefecture in
southwestern Japan, are "very close" to getting final regulatory
approval to being operations, an official from Japan's nuclear
regulator told Reuters earlier this month.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Ed Davies)