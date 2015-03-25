TOKYO, March 18 Kansai Electric Power Co
will invite overseas companies to participate in the
decommissioning of two of its oldest reactors, a source familiar
with the plans said, as Japan starts closing down ageing units
following the Fukushima disaster.
An international tender will be opened soon, the source said
on Wednesday, without giving more details. Earlier the Nikkei
newspaper reported that Westinghouse, a U.S. based unit of
Toshiba Corp, and Areva of France were
expected to participate and that Kansai Electric would open
bidding in April.
Kansai Electric declined to comment.
Japanese utilities last week announced plans to permanently
shut down five ageing reactors, due to the high cost of
upgrading them to meet tough new safety standards set after the
Fukushima disaster.
All of Japan's nuclear reactors were taken offline after an
earthquake and tsunami set off meltdowns at Tokyo Electric
Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011.
As many as two-thirds of them may never return to operation
because of high costs, local opposition or seismic risks, a
Reuters analysis showed last year.
A government study said in 2013 that the cost of dismantling
and decommissioning the country's 48 reactors would amount to as
much as 3.52 trillion yen ($29.43 billion) but this number is
considered on the low side by experts.
The International Energy Agency said late last year that
almost 200 of the 434 reactors in operation around the globe
would be retired by 2040, and estimated the cost of
decommissioning them at more than $100 billion.
Kansai Electric, which depended on its 11 nuclear reactors
for nearly half of its total power output before 2011, is
scrapping its 340-megawatt Mihama No. 1 and 500-megwatt No. 2
reactors. The units started operations in 1970 and 1972.
Reactors in Japan are licensed for 40 years of operation.
This period can be extended but the country's regulator has said
this would require extensive upgrades.
($1 = 119.6000 yen)
