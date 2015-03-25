TOKYO, March 18 Kansai Electric Power Co will invite overseas companies to participate in the decommissioning of two of its oldest reactors, a source familiar with the plans said, as Japan starts closing down ageing units following the Fukushima disaster.

An international tender will be opened soon, the source said on Wednesday, without giving more details. Earlier the Nikkei newspaper reported that Westinghouse, a U.S. based unit of Toshiba Corp, and Areva of France were expected to participate and that Kansai Electric would open bidding in April.

Kansai Electric declined to comment.

Japanese utilities last week announced plans to permanently shut down five ageing reactors, due to the high cost of upgrading them to meet tough new safety standards set after the Fukushima disaster.

All of Japan's nuclear reactors were taken offline after an earthquake and tsunami set off meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011.

As many as two-thirds of them may never return to operation because of high costs, local opposition or seismic risks, a Reuters analysis showed last year.

A government study said in 2013 that the cost of dismantling and decommissioning the country's 48 reactors would amount to as much as 3.52 trillion yen ($29.43 billion) but this number is considered on the low side by experts.

The International Energy Agency said late last year that almost 200 of the 434 reactors in operation around the globe would be retired by 2040, and estimated the cost of decommissioning them at more than $100 billion.

Kansai Electric, which depended on its 11 nuclear reactors for nearly half of its total power output before 2011, is scrapping its 340-megawatt Mihama No. 1 and 500-megwatt No. 2 reactors. The units started operations in 1970 and 1972.

Reactors in Japan are licensed for 40 years of operation. This period can be extended but the country's regulator has said this would require extensive upgrades.

($1 = 119.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Pravin Char)