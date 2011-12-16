TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear reactors could require more than three decades
to decommission, Environment Minister Goshi Hosono said on
Friday.
Hosono, who also serves as minister in charge of the nuclear
crisis, told a news conference: "I am prepared for the
decommissioning to take more than 30 years."
He said the Japanese government would present a road map of
mid- to long-term plans for dealing with the tsunami-hit plant,
site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl
accident 25 years ago.
