TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactors could require more than three decades to decommission, Environment Minister Goshi Hosono said on Friday.

Hosono, who also serves as minister in charge of the nuclear crisis, told a news conference: "I am prepared for the decommissioning to take more than 30 years."

He said the Japanese government would present a road map of mid- to long-term plans for dealing with the tsunami-hit plant, site of the world's worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident 25 years ago.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)