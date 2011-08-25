* Six months since Fukushima accident, cleanup plans in flux
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Aug 25 Nearly six months after the
world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years at the Fukushima
nuclear plant, Japan faces the task of cleaning up a sprawling
area of radioactivity that could cost tens of billions of
dollars, and thousands may not be able to return home for years,
if ever.
Fuel core meltdowns at the facility in March, triggered by a
huge earthquake and tsunami, released radioactive material into
the air which mixed with rain and snow and covered dozens of
towns as well as farmland and woods, mainly along the northeast
coast of Honshu.
Tokyo has been slow to provide a plan for rehabilitation,
leading some residents near the plant exposed to high levels of
radioactive caesium in homes and food, have started their own
cleanup instead of waiting for the government to act.
"I was worried about the radiation exposure impact on
children and felt that I had to do something to reduce the
radiation levels," said Hideaki Takita, a 37-year-old resident
of Koriyama city, about 60 km west of the plant, who
has been cleaning houses.
Takita and other volunteers use their weekends to scrape off
layers of dirt in yards, wash walls and windows and bury or
store the radioactive waste in the corners of properties
in an effort to reduce radiation levels in the air.
"We are trying to bring the levels down for families who
want to but can't evacuate, since they might feel slightly
better," he said.
The government is set to announce cleanup guidelines this
week that will include goals on cutting the radiation air dose
rate in residential areas by half in two years, media reports
said.
DAUNTING TASK
Still, the tasks Japan faces are daunting.
The accident at the Fukushima plant, about 240 km (150
miles) northeast of Tokyo, is likely to have released about 15
percent of the radiation that went into the air in the 1986
Chernobyl accident, Japan's Nuclear and Industrial Safety
Agency said.
But that is still more than seven times the amount of
radiation produced by Three Mile Island accident in the United
States in 1979, and includes caesium 137, which has a half life
of 30 years.
"The technology for decommissioning and cleaning up plants
has been studied for a while, but we hardly have any experience
in decontaminating materials that were released into the
environment," said Tetsuo Iguchi, a Nagoya University professor.
"Fukushima is mountainous and such large-scale and highly
concentrated contamination has not taken place on earth before
in an area like this. How things will go is unpredictable."
The area in need of cleanup could be 1,000 to 4,000 square
km, about 0.3 to 1 percent of Japan's total land area, and cost
several trillion to more than 10 trillion yen ($130 billion),
double what it took to build six nuclear reactors at Fukushima
Daiichi plant, some experts say.
The government has banned people from entering an area in a
20 km radius surrounding the crippled plant and some 80,000
people have evacuated. Residents are calling on Tokyo Electric
Power Co , the plant operator, to clean up the area, but
the firm is still struggling to bring the reactors under
control.
Another major headache is where to store the radioactive
waste like dirt and water generated from cleanup work.
Currently, as with Takita's efforts, the waste is stored
within the property where the cleanup took place. Some schools
have a heap of radioactive dirt in the corner of their
playgrounds, covered with plastic sheets, and residents bury
sacks of contaminated waste in their yards.
"The issue of disposal zones is the most important for
decontamination and unless plans are made, it won't move
forward," said Kunihiro Yamada, a professor at Kyoto Seika
University who does cleanup work in Fukushima city.
The amount of radioactive waste from decontamination is
likely to be tens of millions of tonnes and the government in
the long run plans to build an underground disposal
facility to store this, though when and where is
unclear.
COMPARISONS TO CHERNOBYL
Experts don't agree on the health impacts from radiation
exposure. For Chernobyl, experts have not made reliable
assessments on how many fatal cancer cases were caused by
radiation exposure, the U.N. atomic watchdog said, though those
exposed as children saw a substantial increase in thyroid
cancer.
Unlike in Chernobyl, where the then-Soviet Union moved
residents elsewhere, Japan, with limited land space and a
different political system, should try to decontaminate to let
residents return, experts said.
"We know we need to do this. The rest is down to people's
spirits and how much money and personnel the national and local
governments can provide," Iguchi of Nagoya University said,
adding some 10,000 workers may be needed to clean up daily to
finish the task in the next few years.
"Unless someone takes charge and continues to responsibly
take the lead, efforts will stumble."
($1 = 76.725 Japanese yen)
