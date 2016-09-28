TOKYO, Sept 29 Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba
Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd aim
to merge their nuclear fuel businesses, a person with direct
knowledge of the talks said, amid bleak prospects for Japan's
nuclear reactors to return to operation after the Fukushima
disaster.
The three Japanese industrial conglomerates are in talks to
merge the fuel operations as early as spring 2017, the source
told Reuters on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the talks
are not public.
Spokesmen for Hitachi and Mitsubishi Heavy said their
companies were each considering various options for their
nuclear fuel businesses but that nothing has been decided.
Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by
William Mallard)