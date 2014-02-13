TOKYO Feb 13 The operator of Japan's wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant knew about record high measurements of a
dangerous isotope in groundwater at the plant for five months
before telling the country's nuclear watchdog, a regulatory
official told Reuters.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said late on
Wednesday it detected 5 million becquerels per litre of
radioactive strontium-90 in a sample from a groundwater well
about 25 metres from the ocean last September. That reading was
more than five times the broader all-beta radiation reading
taken at the same well two months earlier.
A Tepco spokesman said there was uncertainty about the
reliability and accuracy of the September strontium reading, so
the utility decided to re-examine the data.
Shinji Kinjo, head of a Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA)
taskforce on contaminated water issues at Fukushima, told
Reuters he had not heard about the record high strontium reading
until this month. "We did not hear about this figure when they
detected it last September," he said. "We have been repeatedly
pushing Tepco to release strontium data since November. It
should not take them this long to release this information."
Strontium-90, which has a half-life of around 29 years, is
estimated to be twice as harmful to the human body as
cesium-137, another isotope that was released in large
quantities during the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant
in March 2011. The legal limit for releasing strontium into the
ocean is 30 becquerels per litre.
Tepco has been heavily criticized for its inept response to
the 2011 disaster at Fukushima, including delays in releasing
radiation data. The NRA's chairman said on Wednesday that Tepco
still lacks a fundamental understanding of measuring and
handling radiation.
"This is not an appropriate way to deal with the desire of
the public (for transparency) and in particular, the regulator,
which is now very closely regulating issues related to public
health, the environment and so on," said Martin Schulz, a senior
research fellow at the Fujitsu Research Institute.
Tepco, which was taken over by the government in 2012, came
under criticism last year after highly radioactive water leaked
from a holding tank at Fukushima.
Japan's government vowed to provide half a billion dollars
to help contain contaminated water at Fukushima last September,
just days before Tokyo won its bid to host the 2020 Olympic
Games. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the International Olympic
Committee then that contaminated water at Fukushima was "under
control".
Abe is scheduled to visit towns around the Fukushima plant
later this week.
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Aaron
Sheldrick and Ian Geoghegan)