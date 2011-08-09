TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Tuesday it has applied to shift one of the two online reactors at its sole Tomari nuclear plant to commercial operations status.

If approved, the step would mark the first time that a nuclear reactor under planned inspection has moved to full commercial operations from so-called test status since the March earthquake and tsunami that led to a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The move would not mean a boost in energy output from the plant, however, and the reactor is already generally counted as one of the 15 nuclear reactors that are currently operating in Japan. A total of 54 commercial reactors were able to operate before the quake.

If it passes a final test, the 912-megawatt No.3 reactor will not operate fully for more than a few months as it is expected to be shut by the end of May 2012 for its next round of planned maintenance. It was restarted on a test-basis days before the March 11 quake.

The country's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency, under the trade ministry, said it would complete the final examination on Wednesday and will decide on the outcome as early as Thursday.

Hokkaido Electric is among few utilities which have said they would be able to supply sufficient power to meet peak demand this summer despite increased uncertainty over energy supply in a country shaken by the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

Aside from its own service area, Hokkaido has been helping Tokyo Electric and Tohoku Electric Power Co since March by supplying a total of 600 MW to avert a power crunch.

At the end of August, Hokkaido expects to be able to supply 6,090 MW to meet estimated peak demand of 4,910 MW in the northern island of Hokkaido even though the 579-MW No.2 Tomari unit is set to enter regular maintenance in late August, leaving only the No.3 reactor online.

