* Injunctions could delay nuclear restarts by years
* Activist lawyers to contest every unit that passes safety
checks
* Judge in Takahama case same that ruled against Ohi restart
By Mari Saito and Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, March 5 The fight over restarting Japan's
nuclear industry is moving to the courts, where power companies
face the risk of further delays in firing up idled reactors if
judges side with local residents worried about nuclear safety.
Four reactors owned by two utilities cleared regulatory
safety checks in recent months, potentially soon ending more
than a year without atomic power in Japan, the first such spell
in the four decades the nation has been using nuclear energy.
And while ruling politicians and Japan's bureaucracy are
pushing the restarts, the judiciary - which typically sided with
power companies before the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster - may
be shifting its attitude.
Judges are now considering injunctions that could halt the
restarts and indefinitely extend the countrywide shutdown of
Japan's 48 reactors that followed Fukushima, posing a threat to
power companies already surviving on government support.
"Japan's courts have always been hesitant to properly check
the state and its legislative process," but the shift in public
opinion against nuclear power may have turned some judges in
favour of residents, said Hiroshi Segi, a former judge turned
critic of Japan's judicial system.
The court decisions, which might come this month - four
years after the earthquake and tsunami that knocked out the
Fukushima reactors - could mean months, even years of delays and
hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for Kansai Electric
Power and Kyushu Electric Power.
Japanese were shocked when Tokyo Electric Power
repeatedly mishandled and misreported the Fukushima meltdowns
and explosions that have forced a decontamination and
decommissioning that will take up to 30 years and cost billions
of dollars. National opposition to restarts remains about
two-to-one over support, polls have consistently shown.
"Now that we are drawing closer to restarts, there is no
other entity but the judiciary to realistically stop it," said
Yuichi Kaido, a lawyer involved in the cases to stop the
restarts of nuclear plants at Sendai and Takahama and who has
been battling utilities in court for three decades.
The plaintiffs contend the utilities are underestimating the
earthquake risks at Sendai and Takahama and not meeting tougher
post-Fukushima standards. Residents also say the government has
not set credible evacuation plans in case of a nuclear accident.
Kaido's team of anti-nuclear lawyers are planning to seek
injunctions on every plant that wins regulatory approval.
"Judges must know that their decision could stop the next
nuclear accident," Kaido said.
Ten utilities have so far submitted reactors at 13 nuclear
facilities nationwide for restart. Electric Power Development Co
, or J-Power, is also seeking approval for its Ohma
plant now under construction.
EXPENSIVE DELAYS
The costs of halting the restarts are high. Every day the
Sendai reactors sit idle costs Kyushu Electric more than $4.6
million, the operator estimates.
Kansai and Kyushu Electric, the utilities most-reliant on
nuclear power before Fukushima, have amassed more than $10
billion combined in losses in the past four years.
Both are also on track for their fourth straight year of
losses, Kyushu Electric even after receiving a government
bailout in 2014. Kansai said last year that its corporate
survival was at risk.
Halting restarts would also further complicate Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to reduce imports of more expensive
thermal fuels by reinstating nuclear power, which previously
supplied nearly a third of Japan's energy.
Abe's government wants the first restarts, of Kyushu
Electric's Sendai reactors in southern Japan, by around June,
people familiar with the matter said last month.
The industry had initially hoped the first reactors would be
back online by last summer.
With judges appearing more sympathetic to antinuclear
activists, though, the utilities face tougher prospects before
the judiciary.
DIM PROSPECTS
The lead judge in the Takahama case, Hideaki Higuchi, ruled
against restarting Kansai Electric's Ohi plant in May last year,
a rare victory for activists.
"I think residents could win the (Takahama) shutdown in
Fukui District Court," said Akihiro Sawa, a former official with
the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, which oversees
electric power companies.
Sawa, now a research director at the 21st Century Public
Policy Institute, affiliated with Japan's biggest business
lobby, said he has been warning utility executives to take the
lawsuits seriously.
A Kansai Electric representative said the company will
continue telling the court its plant is safe. Still, "Kansai
Electric believes there is a significant possibility that they
will lose," said a person familiar with the utility's thinking.
Kyushu Electric has asked the court to dismiss the
injunction request against its restart at Sendai, saying it has
taken additional safety precautions after Fukushima and that
there is no danger of an accident that would release large
amounts of radiation.
In the Ohi decision last May, the Fukui court judge said
protecting residents' health from a potential nuclear accident
was more important than any financial gains the country may get
from restarting stalled plants.
"I am hopeful that the Sendai judge will feel the same,"
Kaido said.
(Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)