* Nuclear minister aims for more independent watchdog by
next April
* New regulator to consider tougher safety regulations
* New agency to train regulators with expertise
* Direction of Japan's energy policy unclear
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's nuclear crisis minister
unveiled a plan on Friday to form a more independent nuclear
safety regulator by next April in an effort to restore faith in
the country's ability to effectively police utility firms after
the Fukushima crisis.
The watchdog will be separated from the trade ministry,
which promotes nuclear energy, after criticism grew over its
cosy ties with the industry, minister Goshi Hosono said.
The earthquake-triggered radiation crisis at the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo spurred
an overhaul of Japan's energy policy and Prime Minister Naoto
Kan has called for the nation to cut its dependence on nuclear
energy.
The crisis also prompted other countries to review their
safety standards. The U.S. nuclear watchdog is considering
whether to take a tougher approach to safety that could force
plants to plan for disasters far more violent than those they
were originally designed to withstand.
"I have keenly felt that unless we fundamentally fix nuclear
power regulation, including at the organisational level, we
cannot win back public trust," Hosono told a news conference. "A
new organisation should be formed as soon as possible."
The new regulator will combine the watchdog Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency and a government advisory body,
bringing together about 500 to 600 officials from existing
agencies. Its staff will be trained to so that the agency will
have regulators of international standard, said Hosono, 39.
It will also consider imposing tougher regulations on
nuclear power plants, Hosono said.
The agency will be headed by a cabinet minister and be part
of the Environment Ministry or the Cabinet Office, so that the
minister can immediately take charge if a disaster occurs, which
was not the case with Fukushima.
Public mistrust on nuclear safety and policing mounted
after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation
leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima plant.
While the public backs Kan's stance to wean Japan off
dependence on nuclear power, political disarray over energy
policy is casting a shadow on the country's fragile economy.
Kan has said he will resign but has not clarified the
timing, and it is unclear how policy direction set by him will
play out after his departure.
The government said on Friday that it plans to continue
exporting nuclear power plant technology, an effort key to
Japan's diplomacy prior to the Fukushima crisis.
Hosono's plan to appoint a new regulator by April must first
be approved by cabinet ministers, then relevant bills must be
deliberated in a divided parliament, where the opposition
controls the upper house.
Public concern about nuclear power deepened following a
spate of scandals in which utility firms said official at the
nuclear watchdog tried to sway opinion by planting questions at
public meetings.
Such events have resulted in local governments refusing to
allow the restart of reactors halted for regular maintenance.
Only 16 nuclear reactors are working out of 54 that were
available for power generation before the March quake, and all
of them may be shut by May next year.
The government has said that in the meantime, halted nuclear
reactors whose safety has been confirmed through stress tests
should be restarted to avoid power shortage.
The tests would gauge how well nuclear reactors can
withstand severe events such as quakes and tsunami, but the
announcement sparked confusion over how and when the tests would
be carried out. The new agency will be tasked with the tests,
Hosono said.
