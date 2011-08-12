TOKYO Aug 12 Japan will set up a new nuclear
safety watchdog under the auspices of the Environment Ministry,
it said on Friday, part of an effort to tighten safety standards
after an earthquake and tsunami triggered the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years.
The Environment Ministry, while less powerful than the trade
ministry which previously both regulated and promoted nuclear
power, is seen as relatively untainted by the collusive ties
with industry which plagued the existing safety agency.
The new agency will, as expected, combine the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) with another government advisory
body. Experts have warned that the organisation change alone may
not be enough to restore tattered public faith in Japanese
utilities or ensure effective oversight.
"We've decided to separate the nuclear safety regulation
division of the NISA from the trade ministry, and unify atomic
safety-related affairs under the Environment Ministry," Prime
Minister Naoto Kan told his ministers.
The new regulator will bring together 500-600 officials from
existing agencies and will consider imposing tougher regulations
on nuclear power plants, nuclear crisis minister Goshi Hosono
has said.
"It is a theme of national proportions, and a conclusion
needed to be reached swiftly," Hosano told reporters on Friday.
The radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant,
240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, spurred an overhaul of
Japan's energy policy and Kan has called for the nation to cut
its dependence on nuclear energy.
The March accident also prompted other countries to review
their safety standards. The U.S. nuclear watchdog is considering
whether to take a tougher approach to safety that could force
plants to plan for disasters far more violent than those they
were originally designed to withstand.
Kan's decision to reshuffle the nuclear regulatory bodies
came as more than two thousand farmers from Fukushima marched
through downtown Tokyo, demanding an early end to the unfolding
disaster and full and quick compensation payment.
Radiation exceeding safety standards has been found in farm
produce such as beef and vegetables since the accident, stoking
food safety fears and prompting the government to ban shipments
from Fukushima and some neighbouring prefectures.
"Our anger is reaching boiling point," said Takahiro Abe, a
spokesman for an agricultural cooperative from Fukushima.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Additional
reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)