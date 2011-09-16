* Japan looking to avoid winter power shortages in aftermath of Fukushima

* Kansai Electric says to submit stress test resuts by end-Sept

* Chugoku Electric says seeks approval for new reactor operation

* Power body to stick to CO2 reduction pledge for 2008-12 (Adds details from companies)

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's government should speed up its review of safety tests at offline nuclear reactors that are looking to restart in order to ward off electricity shortages this winter, the head of the country's power industry body said on Friday.

Six months after a huge earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima nuclear power plant and caused the biggest civil nuclear power accident since Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986, only 11 of the country's 54 reactors are in operation.

With distrust of nuclear power running high and authorities exercising extreme caution, not a single reactor taken off stream for routine maintenance since the twin disasters has been restarted.

Makoto Yagi, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, told a news conference it was up to the government to allay public concerns.

"We'll report the results of stress tests as soon as possible. So, we're looking forward to the government making swift decisions on reactor restarts and to explaining these carefully and thoroughly to local communities," Yagi said.

Without reactor restarts, regional power firms would have to ask users to save electricity this winter, he added.

New Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, taking office with virtually no cohesive energy policy in place since the disaster, has said it would be difficult to build new reactors.

Noda has also said he would like to see reactors shut for safety checks to restart by next April in order not to undermine the world's third biggest economy.

STRESS TESTS

Plant operators aim to report in the next few weeks on tests to gauge each reactor's resilience to unexpected events, though it remains unclear how long regulators will take to review the results.

"We're hoping the timing (of restarts) will be before all of the reactors due to enter maintenance this winter are shut, or by the time winter demand peaks in January-February at the latest," said Yagi, also president of Japan's No.2 utility Kansai Electric Power Co .

Nuclear capacity at the beginning of 2012 would be 7,600 megawatts lower than this summer if five more reactors undergo maintenance without any other restarts, Yagi said.

Energy saving efforts have reduced peak-hour demand by 12 percent to 156,590 MW this summer from a year earlier. Last winter, demand peaked at 157,260 MW.

Kansai Electric, heavily dependent on nuclear, hopes to report stress tests on a 1,180 megawatt rector at Ohi by the end of the month, hoping to restart in December , Yagi said.

Chugoku Electric Power Co , one of the least dependent on nuclear among 10 utilities, said it would increase fossil-fuel power generation with a view to supplying 8 percent or more above peak demand this winter.

But President Tomohide Karita told reporters his utility would seek approval to operate a 1,373 MW reactor at Shimane as its construction was 93 percent complete -- one of 14 new reactors planned for operation by 2030 before the quake hit.

The drop in generation would make it difficult for power companies to meet climate change goals for 2008-2012, Yagi said. But he said the federation would stick to its goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions per unit of electricity by 20 percent on average from 1990 levels. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ron Popeski)