TOKYO Dec 22 Poor communication at the
top level of government may have delayed the evacuation of
residents threatened by radiation leaks from the Fukushima
nuclear plant, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday,
citing a panel investigating the crisis.
It also accuses plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co
of misjudgments soon after the plant was wrecked by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami, which knocked out reactor
cooling systems and triggered meltdowns, the paper said.
The 12-member panel, set up in May on the initiative of then
prime minister Naoto Kan, will release an interim report of its
findings on Dec. 26, the Yomiuri said without citing sources.
It said the panel found that poor communication between the
government's crisis management centre and decision-making top
officials, both housed in the same building, delayed the use of
a system that predicts the spread of radioactivity, which could
have allowed more adequate evacuation orders to be given.
The government ordered the first evacuation of residents
near the plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, on the
evening of March 11, hours after the quake and tsunami.
The quake struck at 2:46 p.m. on that day, and the first
tsunami reached the plant about 40 minutes later.
The evacuation was expanded to a 20 km radius of the
complex from 10 km next day.
The panel found Tepco staff did not have a full grasp of
backup cooling systems, which delayed its response, the paper
said.
NOT THE ONLY ONE
The government panel, headed by Yotaro Hatamura, an
engineering professor at Tokyo University specialising in the
study of things going wrong, includes seismologists, former
diplomats and judges.
It is not the only body investigating responses to the March
disaster.
Dissatisfied with the panel's perceived lack of muscle -- it
has not yet summoned Kan or other top officials for questioning
-- lawmakers formed a separate panel this month with the
authority to summon witnesses to parliamentary sessions.
A third panel financed by private-sector funds is also
looking into topics the government panel may have overlooked.
Some have called into question the effectiveness of having a
several investigative panels, which include high-profile figures
such as Nobel laureates but few nuclear experts.
The Fukushima aftermath is far from over, and it may take
many years before engineers have a chance to see what really
happened inside the Daiichi plant's damaged reactors.
In a much anticipated move, the government declared last
week that reactors at the plant had reached a state of cold
shutdown, a milestone in cleanup efforts.
But it said on Wednesday it may take another seven years
before the inside of the reactors can be checked due to high
levels of radiation and technological constraints.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)