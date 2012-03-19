TOKYO, March 19 Japan's nuclear watchdog on
Monday compiled a report approving first-stage stress tests for
the 890-megawatt No.3 reactor at Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc's
Ikata nuclear plant in western Japan.
The move marks the second approval that the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency has given following the two reactors at
Kansai Electric Power Co Inc's Ohi plant.
The three reactors currently shut for regular checks are
among candidates for the first restart since the
tsunami-triggered nuclear crisis a year ago.
Amid public safety concerns, only two reactors are currently
online out of a total of 54. The last one is due to be shut down
by early May for maintenance unless reactors are reactivated by
then.
Stress tests, which use computer simulations to evaluate
each reactor's resilience to severe events, are an initial step
in rebuilding public trust in atomic energy after the worst
nuclear accident in 25 years.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Lewis)