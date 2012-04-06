* Decision on nuclear power role to be based on experts'
debate
* Govt keen for reactor restarts ahead of summer peak demand
* Trade minister denies unseemly haste to restart reactors
(Updates with meeting of PM, ministers on safety standards)
By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, April 6 Japan should aspire to phase out
nuclear power completely, its energy minister said on Friday,
even as the government struggles to persuade a wary public that
it is safe to restart reactors after the world's worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years.
Yukio Edano, whose trade portfolio makes him responsible for
energy, couched his remark as a personal and not necessarily
realistic view - though it could still anger utilities and
industries eager to see nuclear power bounce back.
"The government's policy is now to reduce reliance on
nuclear power as low as possible," Edano said, adding that it
should in future account for less than the third of national
electricity it supplied before last year's Fukushima crisis.
On March 11, 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked
the Fukushima nuclear power complex north of Tokyo, causing
meltdowns, sending radiation into the air and forcing 80,000
people to evacuate from the area.
"I'd like to see the reliance on nuclear cut to zero. I'd
like to have a society work without nuclear as early as
possible," Edano told a news conference in energy policy.
"I myself think it should be reduced as soon as possible.
But as to in reality how quickly it can be reduced or whether it
will ultimately be reduced to zero - I want to judge based on
discussion by experts."
The government is crafting a new energy mix in light of
Fukushima, with experts' options for atomic energy ranging from
zero to 35 percent of electricity supply. In 2010, a government
plan had called for boosting that to more than 50 percent.
Japan's nuclear industry is on its knees: all but one of its
54 reactors are offline, mostly idled as they came due for
maintenance. None can be restarted until each clears a safety
review and gets the nod from local governments.
CONFLICTING PRESSURES
The government is keen to get some reactors restarted soon
to avoid power cuts in the summer when electricity demand peaks.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's administration is being
buffeted by conflicting pressures, with big businesses urging it
to get reactors back on line and keep atomic power in the energy
mix to keep the economy afloat, while many voters worry about
safety after the Fukushima crisis.
Experts say the government is racing to try to restart two
nuclear reactors by next month out of fear that surviving a
total shutdown would make it hard to convince the public that
atomic energy is vital to avoid serious power shortages.
The last online reactor is due to shut for maintenance on
May 5. Asked if the government was rushing to restart other
reactors before then, Edano said: "No, not at all."
"This is a process we started in July last year and we thus
have taken quite some time to give careful consideration," he
added, referring to a decision then to require
computer-simulated stress tests as a condition for reactor
restarts.
Noda, Edano and two other key cabinet ministers met again
later on Friday and confirmed a safety check list that will be
applied to decide on the possible restarts of the No.3 and No.4
reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant in
Fukui prefecture, a region dubbed the "nuclear arcade" for the
string of atomic plants that dot its coast.
But Edano said he would not visit Fukui in western Japan
this weekend, as previously reported by Japanese media, because
the ministers would need further consultations.
Edano has said he wants to gain understanding from
communities near the reactors, including those such as Shiga and
Kyoto prefectures which are not hosts to atomic plants but are
close enough to be at risk of radiation from any major accident.
A group of seven lawmakers from ruling and opposition
parties, which wants Japan to abandon nuclear power, urged the
government on Friday not to approve restarts hastily.
"The government needs to investigate the causes of the
nuclear accident, launch a nuclear regulatory body, set new
rules and gain agreement from local people. These are the right
steps," one member of the group, opposition lawmaker Taro Kono,
told a joint news conference.
(Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Ed Lane)