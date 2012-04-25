TOKYO, April 25 A nuclear plant in northwestern
Japan may be sitting right on top of an active geological fault,
the country's nuclear watchdog has said, raising the risk that
the facility may never resume power generation for fear of an
earthquake.
For the first time in more than 40 years, Japan faces the
prospect of having no nuclear power within weeks, after last
year's crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant crushed
public trust in nuclear power and prevented the restart of
reactors shut for regular maintenance checks.
The fault fracture zone under the No.1 and No.2 units of the
1,517-megawatt Tsuruga plant could be an active fault that could
move jointly with a confirmed nearby active fault, the Nuclear
and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) found in a site survey on
Tuesday, a spokesman for the plant's operator said.
The operator, unlisted Japan Atomic Power Co, denies the
existence of an active fault right under the plant, citing its
geological assessment, but the NISA has ordered an additional
investigation following its findings, the spokesman said.
Nuclear power, long advertised as safe and cheap, provided
almost 30 percent of Japan's electricity before the crisis, but
now all but one of Japan's 54 reactors are off-line, mainly for
maintenance. The last reactor will shut down on May 5.
Japan has rules against installing a nuclear plant on top of
an active fault that has moved within the last 120,000 to
130,000 years, and the Tsuruga site could be declared unfit to
host a nuclear plant.
The plant's 357-MW No.1 unit and the 1,160-MW No.2 unit have
been shut since last year for planned maintenance.
Japan Atomic Power had previously aimed to add No.3 and No.4
units at the plant, with capacity of 1,538 MW each, by 2018, but
the plan has stalled, reflecting public worries over nuclear
power after the Fukushima plant was wrecked in the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami, triggering radiation leaks that caused
mass evacuations and widespread contamination.
The restart of the No.1 unit, which began operation in 1970,
has been uncertain in light of Japan's plans to limit the life
of reactors to 40 years, and permit extensions only under
stringent terms. The company had planned to scrap the Tsuruga
No.1 unit in 2016.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)