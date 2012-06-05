TOKYO, June 5 Nearly a third of Japan's ruling
party lawmakers are petitioning Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to
be cautious about restarting nuclear reactors given safety
concerns after last year's earthquake and tsunami, an organiser
said on Tuesday.
Noda, keen to restart two reactors in western Japan before
electricity demand peaks this summer, could decide as early as
this week to reconnect them to the grid - despite the risk of a
backlash that would weaken his already sagging voter ratings.
"It is clear from surveys that the majority of the people
think that we can survive this summer by conserving energy and
transferring electricity among regions," said the petition, to
be presented to Noda's government later in the day.
"We urge you to consider the fact that there is insufficient
agreement within the party and among the people and the feelings
of the 160,000 victims of the disaster, and be all the more
cautious about a decision to restart the reactors."
Nuclear power supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity needs before last year's earthquake and tsunami
crippled the Fukushima plant in northeast Japan. But all of the
country's 50 reactors have since been taken offline for checks.
Noda on Monday stressed that restarting the idled reactors
was vital not just to survive summer power shortages but also to
avoid hurting the economy with higher electricity rates, a view
commonly voiced by Japan's struggling manufacturers.
But Satoshi Arai, an ex-national strategy minister
sponsoring the petition, said Noda had failed to meet conditions
for resuming operations at the two Kansai Electric Power Co
reactors at its Ohi plant in Fukui, western Japan.
The government has been struggling to win support from local
authorities for the restarts, but on Monday the governor of
Fukui said the ball was in Noda's court.
