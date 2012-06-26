TOKYO, June 26 Two prominent seismologists said
on Tuesday that Japan is ignoring the safety lessons of last
year's Fukushima crisis and warned against restarting two
reactors next month.
Japan has approved the restart of the two reactors at the
Kansai Electric Power Ohi nuclear plant, northwest of
Tokyo, despite mass public opposition.
They will be the first to come back on line after all
reactors were shut following a massive earthquake and tsunami
last March that caused the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl
at Tokyo Electric Power's Daiichi Fukushima plant.
Seismic modelling by Japan's nuclear regulator did not
properly take into account active fault lines near the Ohi
plant, Katsuhiko Ishibashi, a seismologist at Kobe University,
told reporters.
"The stress tests and new safety guidelines for restarting
nuclear power plants both allow for accidents at plants to
occur," Ishibashi told reporters. "Instead of making standards
more strict, they both represent a severe setback in safety
standards."
Experts advising Japan's nuclear industry had underestimated
the seismic threat, Mitsuhisa Watanabe, a tectonic geomorphology
professor at Tokyo University, said at the same news conference.
"The expertise and neutrality of experts advising Japan's
Nuclear Industrial Safety Agency are highly questionable,"
Watanabe said.
After an earthquake in 2007 caused radiation leaks at
reactors north of Tokyo, Ishibashi said Japan was at risk of a
nuclear disaster following a large earthquake, a warning that
proved prescient after Fukushima.
While it is impossible to predict when earthquakes will
happen, Ishibashi said on Tuesday the magnitude 9 quake last
year made it more likely "devastating" earthquakes would follow.
