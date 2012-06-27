* Municipal shareholders vote against nuclear power
* Kansai president says no plans to exit atomic energy
* Votes come days before first atomic restarts
By Yoko Kubota and Osamu Tsukimori
OSAKA/TOKYO, June 27 Shareholders of Japan's
electricity companies voted on Wednesday to stick with nuclear
power despite rising public opposition after the world's worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in March last year.
The votes against abandoning nuclear power at the annual
general meetings of utilities including Kansai Electric Power Co
and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the
company at the centre of last year's Fukushima disaster, come
days before the country's first reactors are due to come back
online.
Kansai executives sat stony faced on a podium while
shareholders, including the mayor of Osaka, urged them to ditch
nuclear power.
"We are facing an epochal shift in the energy supply
framework," Mayor Toru Hashimoto told the meeting to applause
and shouts of support from other shareholders. "I would like
executives to keep that in mind and aim to build a new energy
supply system."
But shareholders voted against motions that either called on
the company to exit or reduce its reliance on nuclear power, a
relief to executives who said keeping the company's 11 nuclear
reactors shut would add 900 billion yen ($11.33 billion) in
annual fuel costs.
"We are planning on streamlining, but unless we can get a
substantial number of reactors restarted, sustainable and
continuous operations are difficult," Kansai Electric
Vice-President Shigeki Iwane told the meeting.
Kansai Electric swung to a loss of 242.3 billion yen ($3.05
billion) in the year through March as it switched to thermal
fuel.
"I have said that nuclear energy is an important source of
power that we will utilise," Kansai Electric President Makoto
Yagi said after the meeting. "There is absolutely no plan to
scrap nuclear power."
Nuclear power had supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before last year's quake and tsunami wrecked the
Fukushima plant, spewing radiation and forcing mass evacuations
in the world's worst nuclear disaster since 1986.
All of the country's 50 reactors have gone offline since,
risking power shortages especially in the western metropolis of
Osaka and other parts of Kansai Electric's service area.
CONTENTIOUS VOTES
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda on June 16 approved the
restarts of two reactors at Kansai Electric's Ohi plant to avoid
power shortages that he said would damage the world's
third-biggest economy. Protests outside his official residence
have grown bigger by the week.
"No matter how safe it may be, it is wrong to restart the
reactors when there is no plan on the final disposal of spent
fuel," said Akira Kimura, 70, one of the 3,842 shareholders of
Kansai Electric who attended the meeting. "I cannot trust the
national government and the utilities."
With a 9.37 percent stake in Kansai Electric, Osaka's city
government is the biggest shareholder of Japan's most nuclear
reliant utility before the Fukushima disaster.
The mayors of nearby Kyoto and Kobe, which are also
shareholders of Kansai Electric, spoke at the meeting calling on
management to withdraw from nuclear power and streamline
operations, a call echoed in Tokyo by the city's vice governor
at Tepco's meeting.
"What is needed from now is an awareness on the part of
Tepco that it must completely reform itself through
transparency," Tokyo Vice Governor Naoki Inose told the meeting,
reflecting public anger over plans by the company to raise
electricity prices to help pay for the disaster.
Tokyo's city government holds a 2.7 percent stake in Tepco.
VOCAL PRESENCE
The vocal presence of senior city officials at the
shareholder meetings reflects a departure from the past. But
none of their measures was agreed at the AGMs.
Shareholders of Chubu Electric Power, Chugoku
Electric Power and Shikoku Electric Power
voted on Wednesday against abandoning atomic energy, while those
of Tohoku Electric Power and Kyushu Electric Power
rejected milder motions against nuclear power.
Tepco said 4,471 shareholders attended the meeting, which
lasted five hours and 31 minutes, the second longest in the
company's history. About 100 anti-nuclear protesters waved flags
and called for an end to atomic power outside the venue.
Shareholders of Tepco, which reported an annual loss of 781
billion yen, voted down a proposal for the utility to shut its
Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant, the world's biggest. They
voted to approve a 1 trillion yen capital injection from the
government to avert the company's collapse.
The capital injection will hand control of Tepco to the
government and brings total state support for the company to at
least 3.5 trillion yen since the reactor meltdowns.
"They must end the use of nuclear power and stop telling us
lies," said a woman in her 50s who declined to give her name
before entering the meeting.
($1 = 79.46 yen)
