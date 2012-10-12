TOKYO Oct 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco)
, the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant,
said on Friday it could have dealt better with the plant's
meltdowns if broad preparations were taken, reversing the
previous management's view that the disaster was unavoidable due
to an unexpected force of nature.
The comments were contained in a draft plan for the reform
of nuclear power organisation a Tepco task force submitted to an
independent advisory body, which held the first meeting on
Friday, to improve safety and safety culture at Tepco.
The five-member advisory body to the board of directors, the
Nuclear Reform Monitoring Committee, plans to hold a meeting
once every two to three months to review the draft plan and make
proposals, without a pre-fixed time to complete its mission.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of
Tokyo, was hit on March 11 last year by a massive earthquake and
tsunami that swamped its backup power and cooling systems,
resulting in meltdowns of three of its six reactors.
About 150,000 people were forced to flee as radioactive
materials spewed, some never to return.
Tepco, struggling under huge costs for compensation, cleanup
and decommissioning, has since replaced top management with
Chairman Kazuhiko Shimokobe, a lawyer who had crafted a
compensation scheme for disaster victims, and President Naomi
Hirose.
"When looking back on the accident, the problem was that
preparations were not made in advance, so we need a reform plan
that will allow us to be sensitive in capturing opportunities
for improvement and safety enhancement and lead to actual
measures," the draft nuclear reform plan said.
It was possible to take action in regard of tsunami defence
based on the company's earlier tsunami evaluations and it was
also possible to diversify safety systems by referencing severe
accident measures taken in other countries, the draft also said.
In a news conference attended by the committee members, Dale
Klein, head of the committee and former chairman of U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission, said nuclear power can be safe in any
country - even in quake-prone Japan - if done properly.
Tepco was nationalised earlier this year with a 1 trillion
yen ($12.7 billion) injection of public funds in exchange for a
turnaround plan, that includes restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa
nuclear plant, northwest of Tokyo, as early as in April 2013.
($1 = 78.5100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)