TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan is set to give the go-ahead
to restart its idled nuclear industry just as it moves to
definitively close some of its oldest reactors, launching a cull
of the long-monolithic industry.
As Japan nears the end of its first full year without
nuclear power since 1966, regulators are expected to give final
safety approval on Wednesday to restart a power station in the
south of the country.
At the same time, the government is pressing regulators to
make the tough decision on whether to decommission the oldest of
the country's 48 reactors, which face higher safety hurdles than
the rest. A quarter of those reactors could be targeted for
permanent shutdown.
By weeding out reactors that are 40 years old or more, the
government appears to be trying to win support for the long
process of restarts from a public that turned against nuclear
power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, the worst since
Chernobyl in 1986.
"For myself, I would like to proceed with smooth
decommissioning (of some plants) and at the same time the
restart of nuclear power stations certified as safe," Yuko
Obuchi, the new minister for economy, trade and industry, who
oversees the nuclear industry, said last week.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been
pressing to restart reactors that receive safety approval from
the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) to reduce Japan's
reliance on expensive imported fuel.
But until recently, the government had not stressed the need
for making hard choices about the oldest reactors.
The push for a reckoning on some plants is "clearly part of
the strategy by the government and utilities to send a signal to
the people of Japan that they are listening and taking into
account the lessons of Fukushima", said prominent nuclear-power
critic Arnie Gundersen, director of Fairewinds Energy Education.
"But it also reflects the challenge faced by utilities in
finding the funds to bring older reactors to a standard that can
pass NRA approval," Gunderson, a veteran U.S. nuclear engineer
who turned against nuclear energy for safety reasons, said by
email.
Under post-Fukushima rules, reactors are supposed to be
decommissioned after 40 years. They can receive a 20-year
extension but that is subject to more rigorous and costly safety
regulations.
As many as two-thirds of Japan's 48 idled nuclear units may
never return to operation because of the high costs, local
opposition or seismic risks, while one-third will probably come
back online eventually, a Reuters analysis showed this year.
The NRA is expected to give final safety clearance at a
meeting on Wednesday for Kyushu Electric Power Co's
Sendai plant, after granting the two-reactor power station
preliminary approval in July.
While the approval certifies the upgraded design and safety
features of the reactors, the units, which have been shut for
more than three years, will still have to undergo operational
safety checks and be given the green light to restart by local
authorities.
Local media said the restart of the Sendai plant, located
about 1,000 km (600 miles) southwest of Tokyo, may not come
until next year.
OLD REACTORS
Utilities that want to extend the operating life of old
reactors must submit detailed safety applications by July 2015,
explaining how those facilities could be updated to meet the
tougher safety standards put in place.
NRA chief Shunichi Tanaka said it takes time and money to
clear the additional hurdles. The ageing reactors' capacity is
typically about half that of newer ones and it may not make
economic sense to make the necessary massive investments.
Kansai Electric Power Co sees scrapping the Mihama
No. 1 and No. 2 reactors, both over 40 years old, as an option,
a company official said.
Kyushu Electric is considering decommissioning its
38-year-old Genkai No. 1 reactor, a government source told
Reuters.
Chugoku Electric Power Co President Tomohide Karita
said in March the utility was considering scrapping the
40-year-old Shimane No.1 reactor.
The government is likely to ask the operators of 12 reactors
that began operations before 1980 to decide by the end of the
year whether to decommission them, media reports said last week.
