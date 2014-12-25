TOKYO Dec 25 Japanese power utilities are
likely to decommission five ageing reactors that would be too
costly to bring in line with tougher safety standards, the
Nikkei business daily said on Thursday, as the country grapples
with nuclear power's post-Fukushima future.
A final decision is expected on the reactors by the end of
the business year to next March, the daily said.
All 48 of Japan's nuclear reactors were gradually taken
offline after the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in
2011, and as many as two-thirds may never return to operation
because of high costs, local opposition or seismic risks, a
Reuters analysis showed this year.
The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is nevertheless
keen to bring some reactors back online quickly, possibly as
soon as next year, to ease the burden of increased fossil fuel
imports that have been made more expensive by a weakening yen.
The five reactors are among Japan's oldest, ranging in age
from 39 to 44 years, and have relatively low generating capacity
of up to 559 megawatts.
More stringent safety standards after the Fukushima disaster
limit a reactor's operating life to 40 years, unless it can
clear toughened standards for a one-time extension of up to 20
years. The deadline to apply for that extension is July 2015.
Japan's trade ministry has been pushing nuclear operators
for a quick decision on scrapping ageing reactors that are too
costly to upgrade, promising financial support for smooth
decommissioning.
The five reactors are Japan Atomic Power's Tsuruga No.1
unit, Kansai Electric Power Co's Mihama No.1 and No.2
units, Kyushu Electric Power Co's Genkai No.1 unit and
Chugoku Electric Power Co's Shimane No.1 unit, the
Nikkei said.
The four utilities all said no decisions had been made on
decommissioning and they were still considering a possible
extension of operations for the reactors. A Japan Atomic Power
spokesman added that its plan to close the Tsuruga No.1 unit in
2016 for decommissioning remained unchanged.
Kansai Electric is separately considering applying to extend
the life of its Takahama No. 1 and No. 2 reactors in western
Japan, which are 39 to 40 years old, sources with knowledge of
the matter have said.
