TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's nuclear regulator said an
accident on the scale of the 2011 Fukushima disaster would not
occur under new safety rules imposed on reactors such as Kyushu
Electric Power's Sendai No.1, set to be the first to
restart since Fukushima, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported
on Saturday.
Sendai No.1 reactor is set to restart as early as next week.
The Fukushima reactor meltdowns led to the eventual closure
of all of Japan's reactors in September 2013 for checks and
costly safety upgrades.
"We will make completely sure that the reactor is operating
as it should," the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) Chairman
Shunichi Tanaka told the Nikkei in an interview.
"A disaster like that at Tokyo Electric Power's
Fukushima Daiichi will not occur," he said.
An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the
Fukushima Daiichi plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo,
sparking triple nuclear meltdowns, forcing more than 160,000
residents to flee and contaminating water, food and air in the
world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
The International Atomic Energy Agency rated the Fukushima
disaster as a level 7 accident, the same category as the
Chernobyl disaster in the former Soviet Union.
The NRA, set up in 2012, has been pushing operators to
improve safety and the mindset of personnel under its new safety
standards.
The regulations make provisions for the highest levels of
earthquake and tsunami risk, mandating a variety of backup power
sources and other comprehensive emergency measures.
"The new regulations are incomparably (stricter) than those
under the old system," Tanaka said.
"There is no such thing as absolute safety," he said, but
added any accident "would be contained before it reached a scale
anywhere near what happened in Fukushima".
Tanaka also said the NRA holds responsibility for ensuring a
safe restart of the Sendai reactor, according to the paper.
Of the 25 reactors at 15 plants whose operators have applied
for permission to restart them, only five reactors at three
plants have met the criteria.
Some in the power industry call the new safety standards too
strict, but Tanaka brushed such frustration aside, expressing an
intention to stick with the new safety regime, the Nikkei said.
