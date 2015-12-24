By Kentaro Hamada
| FUKUI, Japan
FUKUI, Japan Dec 24 A Japanese court on
Thursday cleared the way for Kansai Electric Power Co
to restart four nuclear reactors, rejecting legal claims against
Japan's second-biggest utility to keep the reactors idled over
safety concerns.
The Fukui District Court overturned an injunction that has
prevented the restart of two reactors at Kansai's Takahama power
station, and rejected a request for an injunction to block the
restart of two reactors at its Ohi plant, plaintiffs' lawyers
said.
The decision paves the way to restart the units nearly five
years after the Fukushima crisis. The ruling signals judicial
support for Japan's beefed up nuclear safety after Fukushima and
may accelerate the country's return to atomic energy.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi;
Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)