FUKUI, Japan Dec 24 A Japanese court on Thursday cleared the way for Kansai Electric Power Co to restart four nuclear reactors, rejecting legal claims against Japan's second-biggest utility to keep the reactors idled over safety concerns.

The Fukui District Court overturned an injunction that has prevented the restart of two reactors at Kansai's Takahama power station, and rejected a request for an injunction to block the restart of two reactors at its Ohi plant, plaintiffs' lawyers said.

The decision paves the way to restart the units nearly five years after the Fukushima crisis. The ruling signals judicial support for Japan's beefed up nuclear safety after Fukushima and may accelerate the country's return to atomic energy. (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)