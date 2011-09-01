* Research institute finds cost effective way to remove
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 1 An improved method to remove
radioactive cesium from soil may mean Japanese authorities will
no longer have to strip vast amounts of dirt to clean up areas
contaminated by the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years,
a Japanese research institute said.
Japan is faced with the task of cleaning up thousands of
square kilometres of land contaminated by radiation from the
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after it was crippled by a
devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.
The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and
Technology said it has improved on a method that uses an acidic
solution to remove radioactive material from soil. Without this
method, removing topsoil in the 12 municipalities surrounding
the Daiichi plant could result in millions of tonnes of soil
that needs to be disposed of or stored, it added.
"The cost to dispose of or store soil removed from Fukushima
would be astronomical. Our method could cut the amount of soil
that needs to be removed to one hundredth of what it would
otherwise be, which also means disposal and storage costs would
be slashed by the same extent," said Tohru Kawamoto, who led the
research.
Kawamoto said his group was aiming to begin cleaning up some
school grounds and other places in Fukushima prefecture on an
experimental basis within the next six months and that it might
take another six months before its operations could be widened
out throughout Fukushima.
In the new method, the acidic solution is heated to almost
boiling point, after which almost all of the cesium is taken out
through agents known as Prussian Blue nanoparticles, allowing
the solution to be used again.
Various types of cesium, which spread from the crippled
Daiichi plant, can have a half life of up to 30 years. Half life
is the amount of time required for a radioactive substance to
decrease by half.
"We have so far received interest from construction
companies involved in the cleanup process in the affected areas
and businesses that own real estate contaminated by radiation,"
Kawamoto said.
Japan's education ministry on Monday released a map that
showed cesium 137 levels at 34 points within a 100 kilometre
radius of the Daiichi plant exceeded 1.48 million becquerels per
square metre, a level used to evacuate residents following the
Chernobyl disaster. Cesium 137 has a half life of 30 years.
The 34 points fell mostly within a 20 kilometre radius
already declared as a no-gone zone by the Japanese government.
Japan said last week that it aims to halve radiation over
two years in places contaminated by the nuclear disaster,
removing soil, plants and trees in an area spanning thousands of
square kilometres. The cleanup could cost tens of billions of
dollars, and thousands of evacuees may not be able to return
home for years, if ever.
