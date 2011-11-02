(Adds analyst, paragraphs 2, 7-10)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO Nov 2 The operator of tsunami-hit nuclear
power plant in Japan said on Wednesday it had found substances
in a reactor which could be a result of nuclear fission, a
possible setback in efforts to bring the plant to a safe, cold
shutdown.
Analysts said there was unlikely to be any heightened risk
of radiation.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant was struck by a devastating
earthquake and tsunami in March and has released radiation into
the atmosphere ever since in the world's worst nuclear crisis
since Chernobyl 25 years ago.
Tokyo Electric Power said that it discovered xenon,
a substance produced as a byproduct of fission, in the No 2
reactor, and had poured in a mixture of water and boric acid, an
agent that helps prevent nuclear reactions, as a precaution.
"It can be assumed that isolated criticality took place for
a short period of time judging from the presence of xenon,"
Tepco spokesman Junichi Matsumoto told reporters.
Criticality is a state when controlled nuclear reactions
take place. Nuclear power plants harness the resulting heat to
produce electricity.
Richard Wakeford at the University of Manchester said his
initial response to the Tepco findings was "scepticism".
"Nuclear criticality requires delicate conditions," Wakeford
said in an email. "And it seems unlikely that these exist at
Fukushima... Also, criticality would be accompanied by a burst
of radiation, which I would have expected to be detected."
Paddy Regan, at the Department of Physics, University of
Surrey, said he doubted a major release of radiation.
"But it is worth noting that even if the fuel is cooled,
there is still a small amount of residual natural fission of the
large amount of uranium fuel in the core. ...As with other
reports, this one does not appear to show any new radiological
hazard from the disaster."
Tepco, which was widely criticised for its slow release of
information in the early days of the disaster, said it was still
assessing the find but that it believes any criticality was
temporary and finished.
The amount of detected xenon was small and the nuclear fuel
in the No 2 reactor was unlikely to have melted down again,
Tepco said.
The fuel rods in the No 2 reactor and two other reactors
melted down early in the crisis after the tsunami knocked out
the plant's cooling system.
"We think there won't be an impact on the surrounding
environment even if criticality did take place, given that there
is no change to parameters from the plant," said an official at
the Nuclear Industrial Safety Agency, Japan's nuclear watchdog.
"The amount of detected xenon is so low to have an effect,
although we are still in the process of fully analysing the
situation," he said.
Tepco said the temperature and pressure at the No 2 reactor
remained stable.
The company has succeeded in bringing down the temperatures
at the three damaged reactors from levels considered dangerous
and hopes to declare a cold shutdown -- when temperatures are
stable below boiling point -- this year.
Tepco said in October that the amount of radiation being
emitted from the complex had halved from a month earlier in the
latest sign that efforts to bring the facility under control are
progressing.
To show that decontamination efforts were progressing,
Japanese cabinet official Yasuhiro Sonoda on Tuesday drank a
glass of purified water taken from the Daiichi plant after being
challenged by journalists to prove it was safe.
