* IAEA team backs stress tests aimed to show safety of Japan
reactors
* Says Japan's review process consistent with its standards
* Japan still faces uphill battle to restore tattered public
trust
(Adds environment minister quotes)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 31 U.N. experts endorsed tests
designed to show Japanese nuclear plants could withstand a
repeat of last year's earthquake and tsunami on Tuesday, with
the government keen for public acceptance to restart reactors
and avoid a summer power crunch.
The government still faces a battle to restore public trust
in nuclear power, however, after the March 11 disaster wrecked
the Fukushima Daiichi plant, triggering a radiation crisis that
caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination.
The International Atomic Agency (IAEA) team came to Japan at
the government's request to review stress tests conducted by
Japan's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA) on halted
nuclear reactors to verify their could withstand severe events.
"We concluded that NISA's instructions to power plants and
its review process for the comprehensive safety assessments are
generally consistent with IAEA safety standards," James Lyons,
leader of the 10-member team from the Vienna-based IAEA, said on
Tuesday.
"We were very impressed with the way Japan quickly
implemented the emergency safety measures after the accident in
March. They have also been very active in participating in the
international community to determine the steps forward," Lyons
told reporters.
He pointed out areas Japan could improve on, such as
communicating with local communities about stress tests.
"NISA had done a good job in the transparency of information
on their website, but we feel that it is also important for them
to hold meetings in the vicinities of nuclear power plants to
discuss their findings with the local population," Lyons said.
NISA completed a review of the stress tests, which use
computer simulations to evaluate a reactor's resilience, earlier
this month and said they showed reactors at Fukui prefecture's
Ohi plant, the first to be assessed, were capable of
withstanding an impact similar to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake
and massive tsunami that wrecked the Fukushima plant.
Some experts have questioned the validity of the stress
tests, however, saying the IAEA visit was just for show.
"It is obvious that a visit by an international organisation
advocating nuclear power is part of a political agenda that is
built into a story already finished in advance," said University
of Tokyo professor Hiromitsu Ino and former nuclear plant design
engineer Masashi Goto in a joint statement last week.
Ino and Goto, who serve on a committee that advises on
NISA's review of the stress tests, said the tests were
insufficient as they only simulate one natural disaster at a
time and do not take into account the possibility of the sort of
equipment failure and human error seen at Fukushima.
Others suggested the IAEA's stamp of approval would not be
enough to alleviate public concern.
"The public mistrust towards the government's handling of
information over the nuclear accident is high and I don't think
the review will change that," said Atsuo Ito, a political
analyst.
ENERGY POLICY SHIFT
In another effort to restore public confidence in nuclear
power, the cabinet approved bills on Tuesday that would set up a
new nuclear safety agency, separating regulation of the industry
from the trade and industry ministry, which has promoted nuclear
power and came under criticism for its cosy ties with utilities.
"We need to form a new organisation urgently considering the
critical gaze of the public and the international community,"
Environment Minister Goshi Hosono told reporters.
Hosono said the new nuclear safety agency will be more
independent of external influences, recruit widely from the
private sector and disseminate information openly to the public.
The Fukushima crisis has also prompted a major shift in
Japan's energy policy.
The resource-poor nation had aimed to increase the share of
nuclear energy from a third to more than half of the power
supply by 2030 before the disaster, but it now looks to reduce
its reliance on nuclear power and raise the role of renewable
energy sources such as wind and solar power.
But with only three of the country's 54 nuclear reactors
running, and public anxiety preventing the rest from being
restarted after routine checks, the government wants to avoid a
an economically crippling power crunch in the summer and hopes
the stress tests will help persuade a wary public that it is
safe to restart some of the reactors.
Local governments hosting nuclear plants, however, have said
the stress tests were not sufficient to allow them to give their
approval, with some requesting that findings from the Fukushima
disaster be considered in drafting new safety standards as well.
"A utility would not be violating any law if it went ahead
and restarted a reactor after properly completing scheduled
maintenance. But Fukushima has heightened public concern over
nuclear safety, making local consent an important part of the
restart process," a trade ministry official said.
Japan had promoted nuclear power as safe, cheap and clean
before the Fukushima crisis.
"The myth that nuclear power was absolutely safe is a theme
we will explore. We need to find out how such a mindset
developed," Kiyoshi Kurokawa, head of a parliamentary committee
investigating causes of the Fukushima crisis, told reporters on
Monday.
