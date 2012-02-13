TOKYO Feb 13 A scare over temperatures
rising near danger level in a reactor at Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, where workers are battling to prevent a
resurgence of the radiation crisis, could be a false alarm, the
plant operator said on Monday.
Instruments showed the temperature inside the
plant's No.2 reactor topped 90 Celsius on Monday, double what it
was a month ago and close to boiling point, in which water
cooling nuclear fuel in the reactor could evaporate and start a
new meltdown.
But a faulty thermometer was likely giving false readings,
said Tokyo Electric Power Co, operator of the plant 240
km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
The Fukushima plant's cooling system was wrecked by the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering reactor meltdowns
and a radiation crisis that has caused widespread contamination
and mass evacuations.
Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, said it was able to bring the
temperature down at two other places in the reactor to about 33C
from over 40C a week ago by pumping more water into it.
"Following our cooling efforts temperatures at the two other
locations are declining steadily while that at the location in
question keeps rising. This leads us to think that the
thermometre at the location in question is not functioning
properly, rather than the actual temperature rising," Junichi
Matsumoto, Tepco's general manager, told reporters on Monday.
Matsumoto said there was little sign of steam, which would
be produced when water is at such a high temperature, and Tepco
believes the reactor is still in cold shutdown, meaning
temperatures are stable below boiling point.
The government announced on Dec. 16 that the plant's
reactors had reached a state of cold shutdown, a milestone in
cleanup efforts and a pre-condition for allowing about 80,000
residents evacuated from a 20-km (12-mile) radius of the plant
to return home.
Environment Minister Goshi Hosono said he believed the plant
was still in cold shutdown but warned against complacency.
"The instruments are showing readings that are difficult to
understand but I believe we don't have to change our view that
the plant is in cold shutdown," Hosono said in parliament.
"Nevertheless we continue to assess the situation ready for
all possibilities."
Glitches continue to dog Tepco nearly a year after the
disaster. Heat is not the only problem the utility and its
workers have to battle -- sub zero winter temperatures have
frozen many parts of the miles of hastily installed plastic
pipes at the plant, creating ruptures and causing the
radioactive water they carry to leak.
Shattered trust in the safety of nuclear energy has
prevented the restart of reactors elsewhere shut for routine
maintenance, straining power supply and threatening blackouts.
Only three of Japan's 54 nuclear reactors are now operating.
Without approval for restarts, all of them could be shut by the
end of April, boosting the use of fossil fuels and adding over
$30 billion a year to the nation's energy costs, a government
estimate said.
A visiting team of U.N. nuclear experts has backed stress
tests aimed at showing Japan's nuclear plants can withstand the
sort of disasters that devastated Fukushima Daiichi.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)