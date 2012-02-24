TOKYO Feb 24 Japan said on Friday it
plans to strengthen security at nuclear power plants following
recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency, a
month before a nuclear security summit in neighbouring South
Korea.
Japan is home to 54 commercial nuclear reactors, all but
two of which are now out of operation. Public concern has kept
those under maintenance from restarting following an earthquake
and tsunami last March which triggered the world's worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years.
From March, operators of nuclear power plants and other
nuclear facilities will have to prepare batteries and other
devices to prevent power loss of equipment monitoring nuclear
fuel in the event of a terrorist attack, said Trade Minister
Yukio Edano and an official at Japan's Nuclear and Industrial
Safety Agency.
They will have to install more metal and nuclear material
detectors at exits and build new fences surrounding facilities
to improve security and prevent theft of nuclear materials, the
official said.
Japan, based on existing IAEA recommendations, has already
taken some steps but its nuclear security is still considered
relatively lax.
In a survey by the Nuclear Threat Initiative that assessed
atomic security in 32 countries with vulnerable nuclear
materials, Japan came in at 23 -- lower than the United States
at 13 but higher than China at 27.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
quake-crippled Fukushima plant, drew criticism over its loose
security after it was unable to get in touch with workers hired
to contain radiation during last year's crisis.
The Fukushima disaster highlighted the vulnerability of
nuclear plants and the scale of damage in the event of a
terrorist attack.
In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama hosted the first global
nuclear security summit in Washington. The second summit is to
take place in Seoul from March 26-27.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Nick Macfie)