By Risa Maeda
TOKYO, July 23 A government-appointed inquiry
into Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis raised doubts on Monday
about whether other atomic plants were prepared for massive
disasters despite new safety rules, and delivered a damning
assessment of the regulators and the station's operator.
The report, the second this month about the disaster, could
be seized upon by Japan's increasingly vociferous anti-nuclear
movement after the restart of two reactors, and as the
government readies a new energy policy due out next month.
The panel suggested post-Fukushima safety steps taken at
other nuclear plants may not be enough to cope with a big,
complex catastrophe caused by both human error and natural
causes in a "disaster-prone nation" like Japan, which suffers
from earthquakes, tsunami and volcanoes.
"We understand that immediate safety measures are being
further detailed and will materialise in the future. But we
strongly urge the people concerned to make continued efforts to
take really effective steps," said the panel, chaired by
University of Tokyo engineering professor Yotaro Hatamura.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the operator of
the Fukushima Daiichi plant, and regulators failed to plan for a
massive natural disaster, the panel said, blaming them for being
lulled by the same "safety myth" blasted by a
parliament-appointed team of experts earlier this month.
"Both the government and companies should establish a new
philosophy of disaster prevention that requires safety and
disaster measures against any massive accident and disaster ...
regardless of event probability," the report said.
But the inquiry stopped short of accusing the regulators and
Tepco of "collusion", a charge included in a strongly-worded
report by a parliamentary panel earlier in July.
QUAKE IMPACT
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's decision to restart Kansai
Electric Power Co's two reactors this month has
energised the country's growing anti-nuclear movement, with more
than 100,000 taking to the streets in Tokyo a week ago.
All of Japan's 50 reactors were shut down for safety checks
after Fukushima. Critics say the two restarted reactors do not
meet all the government's safety criteria announced this April.
The panel called on the government to immediately take
additional steps, including ensuring that off-site nuclear
accident management centres are protected against the kind of
massive radiation leaks that made the one at Fukushima useless.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of
Tokyo, was hit on March 11 last year by an earthquake and
tsunami that knocked out power supply and swamped its backup
power and cooling systems, resulting in meltdowns of three of
its six reactors. Some 150,000 people were forced to flee as
radioactive materials spewed, some never to return.
The government-appointed panel said there was no proof the
earthquake was a key factor in the disaster but added that some
impact could not be ruled out, contradicting Tepco's own
findings, which put the blame solely on the tsunami.
The panel called on Tepco to review data presented to the
panel because it believes they contain errors, echoing other
criticism of the operator, and urged the utility to carry out
further investigations into the causes of the disaster.
The report also blamed Japan's nuclear regulators for not
paying sufficient heed to improvements in nuclear safety
standards recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
