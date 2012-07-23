* Calls for change in disaster-prevention philosophy
TOKYO, July 23 A government-appointed inquiry
into Japan's Fukushima nuclear crisis raised doubts on Monday
about whether other atomic plants were prepared for massive
disasters, and delivered a damning assessment of regulators and
the station's operator.
The report, the second this month about the disaster, could
be seized upon by Japan's increasingly vociferous anti-nuclear
movement after the restart of two reactors, and as the
government readies a new energy policy due out next month.
The panel suggested post-Fukushima safety steps taken at
other nuclear plants may not be enough to cope with a big,
complex catastrophe caused by both human error and natural
causes in a "disaster-prone nation" like Japan, which suffers
from earthquakes, tsunami, floods and volcanoes.
"We understand that immediate safety measures are being
further detailed and will materialise in the future. But we
strongly urge the people concerned to make continued efforts to
take really effective steps," said the panel, chaired by
University of Tokyo engineering professor Yotaro Hatamura.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the operator of
the Fukushima Daiichi plant, and regulators failed to plan for a
massive natural disaster, the panel said, blaming them for being
lulled by the same "safety myth" criticised by a
parliament-appointed team of experts earlier this month.
But the inquiry stopped short of accusing the regulators and
Tepco of collusion, a charge included in a strongly-worded
report by the parliamentary panel earlier in
July.
"The Fukushima crisis occurred because people didn't take
the impact of natural disasters so seriously," Hatamura told a
news conference.
"Even though there were new findings (about the risk of a
tsunami), Tepco couldn't see it because people are blind to what
they don't want to see."
Commenting on the report, Environment Minister Goshi Hosono
told public broadcaster NHK he agreed that regulators and the
nuclear industry itself needed to change their mindsets.
"Until now (the nuclear industry) has been an industry
promoting nuclear power. That is no longer acceptable. From now
on what is vital is safety and preservation of the environment,
and I would like the industry to be aware of that," Hosono said.
"The government, standing apart from the industry, must
strictly check whether that is actually being done," he said,
adding a new regulatory body to be set up in September must be
not only independent but transparent to regain public trust.
ENERGISED ANTI-NUCLEAR MOVEMENT
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's decision to restart Kansai
Electric Power Co's two reactors this month to avoid a
potential blackout has energised the country's growing
anti-nuclear movement. More than 100,000 people took to the
streets in Tokyo a week ago and ever-bigger protests are being
staged weekly outside the premier's office.
Hosono said the protesters' voices were reaching the prime
minister and lawmakers.
But he added it was necessary to distinguish between a
long-term energy strategy and the issue of securing electricity
supply in the short term. "Electricity is something that
concerns the people's lives, and is linked to the economy and
industry and indeed, the very existence of the nation," he said.
All of Japan's 50 reactors were shut down for safety checks
after the disaster. Critics say the two restarted reactors do
not meet all the government's safety criteria announced this
April.
The panel called on the government to immediately take
additional steps, including ensuring that off-site nuclear
accident management centres are protected against the kind of
massive radiation leaks that made the one at Fukushima useless.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of
Tokyo, was hit on March 11 last year by an earthquake and
tsunami that knocked out power supply and swamped its backup
power and cooling systems, resulting in meltdowns of three of
its six reactors. About 150,000 people were forced to flee as
radioactive materials spewed, some never to return.
The government-appointed panel said there was no proof the
earthquake was a key factor in the disaster but added that some
impact could not be ruled out, contradicting Tepco's own
findings, which put the blame solely on the tsunami.
The panel called on Tepco to review data presented to the
panel because it believes it contains errors, echoing other
criticism of the operator, and urged the utility to carry out
further investigations into the causes of the disaster.
The report also blamed Japan's nuclear regulators for not
paying sufficient heed to improvements in nuclear safety
standards recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Hatamura said that due to time restrictions, his panel was
unable to address the concerns of residents, and the
international community, who questioned whether the damaged
reactors and the pool of used nuclear fuel at Fukushima's No.4
reactor could withstand another earthquake.
"I now understand what people are worried the most about is
the vulnerability of the No.4 spent fuel pool. I wish we had
started an investigation on it much earlier," Hatamura said.
