TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda met representatives of a growing anti-nuclear energy
movement on Wednesday amid signs his government, pressured by
public safety fears, might be leaning towards a target to
eliminate atomic power within two decades.
Energy policy has become a major headache for Noda and his
Democratic Party of Japan, its ratings battered ahead of a
general election many expect within months.
The activists demanded a swift exit from nuclear power, with
trust in it undermined by last year's Fukushima atomic disaster,
while Noda restated the government's stance to reduce reliance
on atomic energy without saying by how much or when.
"We will never, never, never, never give up until reactors
are shut. We will never forget the accident on March 11 and what
we've lost because of that," one of 11 representatives told Noda
in a meeting that was open to media.
Meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant after a March 11,
2011, earthquake and tsunami caused radiation to spew over large
areas, forcing more than 160,0000 people to flee. In the
following months, all of Japan's nuclear plants were shut for
safety checks. Two reactors resumed operations last month.
"We'll never stop our protests until the government says in
clear words, that even children can understand, that it will
abandon nuclear power," the activist said.
Noda is trying to decide on a medium-term energy plan after
the accident forced the government to scrap a 2010 plan to boost
nuclear power's share to more than half of electricity needs by
2030. The share before the disaster was about 30 percent.
"We aim to set a direction on energy mix that will give a
sense of security to the public in a responsible way," Noda told
the activists. "We would like to decide while taking your
opinion into consideration and hearing other views as well."
Anti-nuclear protests, including demonstrations every Friday
outside Noda's office, have grown since he decided to restart
the two reactors in July to avoid blackouts.
A protest was underway before the meeting with the
activists, with about 100 people shouting and beating drums.
The rest of the country's 50 reactors remain shut, mostly
for safety checks, but feared blackouts have not materialised.
The government is considering three options for its energy
portfolio: reduce nuclear power's role to zero as soon as
possible, aim at 15 percent by 2030, or seek a 20-25 percent
share by the same date.
"HAVING TROUBLE"
A government survey of nearly 300 people showed almost half
- by far the largest group - favoured the zero option. Kyodo
news agency said almost 90 percent of those who submitted
comments agreed.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa, who heads a group of
ministers in charge of energy strategy, told reporters on
Tuesday he wanted to aim for reducing reliance on nuclear power
to zero.
But it was not clear if he meant that as a short-term target
or something to strive for in the longer term, said a government
source with knowledge of the debate.
"I think the politicians are having trouble making up their
minds," said the source.
Noda, echoing worries by Japan's big business, has
justified the need for nuclear power in the short-term by citing
concern about high electricity costs that could force companies
to move overseas, taking jobs with them.
In a sign he takes those views seriously, Noda was meeting
the head of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce later in the day.
But he has sought to dispel concern that his government was too
much under the say of business.
The fractious ruling party, which has suffered defections
over Noda's plan to double the sales tax by 2015 to curb
ballooning debt, is also divided over nuclear energy.
Noda's two predecessors - Naoto Kan, who was premier when
the 2011 disaster happened and who brokered Wednesday's meeting,
and Yukio Hatoyama, who was party leader when the Democrats took
power three years ago - have come out against atomic power, long
promoted in Japan as cheap, safe and clean.
"Electricity demand is hitting a peak during the summer
baseball season but even so, there have not been any blackouts,"
Hatoyama told Reuters in an interview this week. "We should set
a target of zero (by 2030)."
