TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan is scheduled to set national
energy policy early next week, Economics Minister Motohisa
Furukawa said on Tuesday, although he said the government had
not taken any particular position on the main question over the
role of nuclear power.
An anti-nuclear clamour has grown in Japan since an
earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant
in March last year, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis
in 25 years.
The government, mindful of public opinion ahead of an
election, had been hinting that it might set a target of
eliminating atomic power by 2030 - a big shift for an economy
that had planned to boost nuclear energy before last year's
accident.
Furukawa said the ruling Democratic Party would draw up the
policy at the end of the week.
"The party plans to compile the policy this week, and based
on the party's discussions, the government is on course to set
its policy some time between this weekend and early next week,"
he told reporters.
But he suggested the government might dodge the crucial
question over the long-term role of nuclear in the energy mix.
"The government has not adopted any particular stance," he
said when asked if the new policy would contain a reference to
"zero nuclear".
The government is considering three options for its energy
portfolio: reduce nuclear power to zero as soon as possible, aim
for 15 percent by 2030, or seek a 20-25 percent share by the
same date.
The share was about 30 percent before last year's accident,
which forced the government to scrap a 2010 plan to boost
nuclear power's share to more than half of electricity needs by
2030.
Most experts have expected Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to
opt for a policy that would put nuclear power's share at about
15 percent of electricity production by 2030.
But anti-nuclear protests and strong support for the zero
option had forced a rethink, experts and politicians said.
Business lobbies have warned that an aggressive programme to
end nuclear power would force up electricity rates and could
push companies and jobs overseas.
Furukawa acknowledged that while a majority of people wanted
to be rid of nuclear power, there were different points of view
on whether that was achievable and how soon it could be done.
Furukawa said he and some other ministers had raised the
possibility that "basic energy policy" would be reviewed later.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel)