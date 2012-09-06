(Fixes spelling of name in 7th paragraph)
By Linda Sieg and Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's government, buffeted by
conflicting pressure from anti-nuclear voters and pro-nuclear
business interests, is stressing the negative impact of a speedy
exit from atomic energy as it nears a decision on a new energy
mix.
Japan is rethinking its whole energy policy after an
earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant
in March last year, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis
in 25 years.
Defining nuclear power's role has become a hot button issue
for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, whose unpopular Democratic
Party faces an election expected within months.
Signs the government, worried about a growing anti-nuclear
movement, was leaning toward a target of abandoning nuclear
power by 2030 have, experts say, galvanized a push-back by
utilities and their business and bureaucratic supporters.
Among the numbers that the government floated this week was
a forecast that household energy bills would by 2030 rise by
nearly double 2010 levels if Japan abandoned nuclear power.
But that has been disputed.
"It is wrong and clearly designed to frighten the population
to continue using nuclear power plants," said former nuclear
executive Arnie Gundersen of Fairewinds Associates, a consulting
company.
"What will dramatically increase electric bills is the true
cost to clean up after the (Fukushima) Daiichi disaster," he
said by email.
Predictions that power bills would double fail to take into
account people's efforts to cut energy use, other experts said.
"Our estimate is that households will use 60 to 70 percent
less electricity by 2030," Hiroshi Komiyama, chairman of
Mitsubishi Research Institute, told Reuters.
"Our calculation is that households would pay less than half
of the current payments by 2030."
The government has also forecast that 50 trillion yen ($638
billion) would be needed to boost the share of power from
renewable sources such as solar to offset the loss of nuclear,
and double that would be needed to cut consumption through
conservation and better efficiency.
THREE OPTIONS
Some experts said those figures were not only too high but
also underestimated the positive economic impact of investment
in renewable energy and conservation.
"It's not very reasonable because it assumes quite expensive
renewable costs," said renewable energy guru Tetsunari Iida,
head of the Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies.
"Also, such investment would stimulate the economy, but they
are assuming that it is a burden," added Iida, who last month
startled pro-nuclear interests by coming in a respectable second
in an election for governor of a conservative, rural prefecture
in western Japan.
The government is expected to decide soon which of three
options for nuclear power's share of electricity by 2030 it will
select for a medium-to-long-term energy mix: zero, 15 percent or
20-25 percent.
More than half of voters want the government to abandon
nuclear power sooner or later, surveys show, and weekly protests
near parliament and Noda's office have grown since he approved
the restart of two reactors this summer.
All of Japan's reactors were shut for checks and maintenance
in the months after the Fukushima disaster. Only the two have
been restarted.
Business lobbies are strongly opposed to substantially
reducing nuclear power's share, which before Fukushima was
almost 30 percent, arguing higher electricity rates would push
production and jobs overseas.
In addition, regional utility monopolies would bear a heavy
financial burden if they had to write off reactors early.
"Many reactors are under-depreciated and there are not
enough reserves set aside for decommissioning," Keio University
economics profess Masaru Kaneko told reporters recently.
"If they can't be fully utilised, the remaining book value
will turn to losses."
Given the deep divisions on the issue, political parties are
eager to defuse it, most likely with vague promises, analysts
said. In a draft election manifesto released on Wednesday, the
Democrats said they hoped to end reliance on nuclear energy and
called for an "energy revolution", but gave no details.
"Vested interests, on the one hand, and the more unorganised
public opinion are going in different directions," said Koichi
Nakano, a professor at Sophia University. "All they want to do
is ... avoid making it a central issue of the election."
($1 = 78.3900 yen)
