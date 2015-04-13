By Mari Saito and Kentaro Hamada
| TOKYO, April 14
TOKYO, April 14 A Japanese court will rule later
on Tuesday on an injunction request against reactors owned by
Kansai Electric Power, in a case that could derail
Japan's slow return to nuclear power after the 2011 Fukushima
disaster.
The ruling will have ramifications for attempts by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong proponent of atomic energy, to
revive the world's third-biggest economy after two decades of
anaemic growth.
A panel of judges is due to rule on the injunction request
against Kansai Electric's Takahama reactors west of Tokyo at
0500 GMT.
The head of the panel, Justice Hideaki Higuchi, is regarded
as a maverick in the highly conservative judiciary and already
ruled against the restart of another Kansai Electric plant in
May last year.
Legal efforts by Kansai Electric to have Higuchi and the two
other judges on the panel removed failed last week, when a high
court rejected an appeal to overturn a lower court's dismissal
of a move to unseat them.
Two of the Takahama reactors, with a capacity of
870-megawatts each, have received the first approvals in a
three-step process and may restart later this year, unless the
court blocks this.
A ruling against the reactors could keep the restart tied up
in years of litigation as Kansai Electric is expected to appeal
the courts decision but the appeals process takes time. It may
also affect the outcome of other rulings in a country that was
the third-biggest user of atomic energy before Fukushima.
PUBLIC OPPOSITION
Kansai Electric, Japan's most nuclear dependent utility
before Fukushima, is forecasting an annual loss of 161 billion
yen ($1.33 billion) because of the cost of burning fossil fuels
for power generation, bringing losses since Fukushima to 744
billion yen.
The company, which raised prices by 14 percent this month
for its corporate customers, serves Japan's second most
important economic region, where companies including Panasonic
Corp and Sharp Corp are headquartered.
The country's biggest business lobby Keidanren is a strong
supporter of a return to nuclear power and wants power bills
cut, but Abe needs to tread carefully because opinions polls
show consistent public opposition to nuclear power.
Japan's judiciary - which typically sided with power
companies before the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster - may be
shifting its attitude.
In ruling against Kansai electric's Ohi plant Higuchi
delivered a scathing critique of the risk management of Japan's
nuclear industry.
Judges are now considering injunctions that could halt the
restarts and indefinitely extend the countrywide shutdown of
Japan's 43 operable reactors that followed Fukushima.
Another court ruling is expected next week for two other
reactors in southwestern Japan though legal experts believe that
case may go in favour of the local utility.
Slowing down restarts would also further complicate Abe's
plan to reduce imports of more expensive thermal fuels by
reinstating nuclear power, which previously supplied nearly a
third of Japan's energy.
Japan has been importing record amounts of liquefied natural
gas and coal to fill the gap for power generation, pushing the
country into a record deficits.
Imports of LNG and coal are expected to stay high unless
Japan moves to start more than a few reactors, analysts have
said.
($1 = 120.6600 yen)
(Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing
by Ed Davies)