* Second ruling against nuclear plants in a year
* Ruling raises questions over Japan's new nuclear safety
regime
* Japan govt: no change to policy to restart vetted reactors
* Kansai Electric says to appeal
By Kentaro Hamada
FUKUI, Japan, April 14 A Japanese court on
Tuesday issued an injunction to prevent the restart of two
reactors citing safety concerns, in a blow to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's push to return to atomic energy four years after
the Fukushima crisis.
It is the second court ruling in less than a year against
reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power, the
country's most nuclear reliant utility before Fukushima.
The ruling is a snub to Japan's beefed up nuclear safety
after Fukushima and threatens to set back government plans to
restart reactors deemed safe by the atomic regulator.
Kansai's reactors, located on the coast of Fukui prefecture
in western Japan, have met basic safety regulations set by
Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA) and were expected to be
restarted some time this year.
"The fact that the court ruled in favour of the injunction
after regulators had already given the go-ahead carries weight
and will have an impact," said Hiroshi Segi, a former judge who
is now critical of the judicial system because he feels it is
often reluctant to challenge government policy.
Local residents had sought an injunction against the No. 3
and 4 reactors at Takahama, arguing that restart plans
underestimated earthquake risks, failed to meet tougher safety
standards and lacked credible evacuation measures.
Safety at the Takahama plant west of Tokyo cannot be assured
and the regulator's standards "lack rationality," according to a
copy of the ruling obtained by Reuters.
"This is a decision that has a decisive impact on nuclear
restarts," Yuichi Kaido, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told a
group of supporters outside the court, who cheered and waved
banners including one saying "The judiciary is still alive".
Kansai Electric said it would appeal the decision, but it
could mean months, even years of delays and hundreds of millions
of dollars in losses for the utility, which is about to report a
fourth annual loss since Fukushima.
Japan's top government spokesman said their would be no
change in policy.
"There is no change to the government position to respect
the NRA's decision and continue restarting plants," Yoshihide
Suga told reporters.
NUCLEAR RETURN
The head of the Fukui court panel, Hideaki Higuchi, is
regarded as a maverick in the conservative judiciary. He ruled
against the restart of another Kansai Electric plant in May last
year, delivering a scathing critique of the risk management of
Japan's nuclear industry.
Legal efforts by Kansai Electric to have Higuchi and the two
other judges on the panel removed failed last week.
Judges are now considering injunctions that could halt the
restarts and indefinitely extend the countrywide shutdown of
Japan's 43 operable reactors.
A ruling on a similar injunction against a Kyushu Electric
Power Co plant in southern Japan is scheduled for April
22. Kyushu Electric's Sendai station is "very close" to being
approved for restart, an official at the regulator told Reuters
last week.
For Abe, resuming nuclear power - which supplied nearly
one-third of Japan's electricity pre-Fukushima - is key to
lifting the economy out of two decades of anaemic growth.
Kansai Electric forecasts an annual loss of 161 billion yen
($1.33 billion) because of the cost of burning fossil fuels for
power generation, bringing losses since Fukushima to 744 billion
yen. It said it could not quantify the losses it may incur
because of the court decision.
The company serves Japan's second most important economic
region, where companies including Panasonic Corp and
Sharp Corp are headquartered.
($1 = 120.66 yen)
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito in TOKYO; Writing by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Ed Davies)