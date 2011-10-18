PARIS Oct 18 Japan is still considering all options for its energy mix, including pulling out of nuclear power altogether, a minister said on Tuesday, seven months after the Fukushima disaster prompted some countries to phase out atomic energy production.

"I am certain that we are going to reduce nuclear power generation but whether we are going to reduce it to zero is a separate issue," Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yukio Edano told Reuters on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting hosted by the International Energy Agency in Paris.

Asked whether pulling out of nuclear was under consideration, Edano said:

"Yes, it is still under consideration."

